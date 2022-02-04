When to Watch Banchero, Holmgren, More in Wild Saturday of Men's College Hoops

3 of 5

Emil Lippe/Associated Press

Headliner: No. 8 Baylor at No. 10 Kansas (4 p.m. ET on ESPN)

The Bears and Jayhawks may be No. 8 and No. 10 in the AP poll, but they are No. 3 and No. 5 on the Bracket Matrix's overall seed list. That means the winner will enter next week as a projected No. 1 seed, while the loser...should be right back in the mix for a No. 1 seed by the time they play the rematch in Waco on Feb. 26.

Not only are they battling for a projected No. 1 seed, but they are fighting for first place in the Big 12. Kansas is currently alone in first with a 7-1 record, while Baylor sits alone in second place at 7-2. If the Jayhawks are able to protect the Phog, they slide firmly into the driver's seat.

But here's the big question: Which guards will even be available for either team in this marquee showdown?

Kansas' Ochai Agbaji missed Tuesday's game at Iowa State due to COVID-19 protocols, while Remy Martin has been in and out of the lineup for the past month with a knee injury. Baylor's LJ Cryer (foot) and Adam Flagler (knee) both missed Monday's game against West Virginia.

If you feel the need to wager on this game, be sure to keep a close eye on the injury report. Here's hoping all four are able to go, though, because this could be a Final Four preview.

Undercard: No. 19 USC at No. 7 Arizona (5 p.m. ET on Fox)

It took almost three full months, but USC will finally face a tournament-caliber opponent.

To this point, the Trojans' best foe was a two-point road win over Washington State—a team whose legitimacy in the NET Top 50 has come into serious question in recent days. But by not losing until mid-January, USC climbed as high as No. 5 in the AP poll. This is a huge litmus test for whether we need to be taking USC seriously as a contender—or as a tournament team at all.

After splitting with UCLA, this also feels like an important "prove it" game for Arizona. The Wildcats won't face the Bruins or Trojans again and they don't have to play at Oregon, so they should win all of their remaining games. But if they lose this one, their list of quality wins is pretty much just going to consist of a four-point win at Illinois and the home game against UCLA. Might be hard to argue for a No. 1 or No. 2 seed with that resume.

Other Games of Note

No. 13 Michigan State at Rutgers (4 p.m. ET on FS1): They call it Jersey Mike's Arena now, but the RAC hasn't gotten any friendlier on visiting teams. Rutgers already has home wins over Purdue, Iowa, Michigan and Clemson this season, and you can take it to the bank that the Scarlet Knights are going to give MSU a battle.

Miami (FL) at Virginia (5 p.m. ET on ACC Network): Has not been a vintage year for the Cavaliers, to put it lightly, but the offense has been respectable in recent weeks, and they can still cause problems with their pace/style. Meanwhile, just a few days after a home loss to Notre Dame, another loss here could send Miami hurtling back toward the bubble.