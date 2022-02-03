NBA Trade Ideas to Blow Up the 2022 Playoff RaceFebruary 3, 2022
NBA Trade Ideas to Blow Up the 2022 Playoff Race
The NBA playoff race is as open as we've seen in the past decade. The play-in tournament deserves some credit for that, but there are also a number of surprisingly good teams that have forced their way into the playoff conversation.
With so many squads bunched up (the top six teams in the East are two games apart), we could see some significant trade activity as teams attempt to separate themselves from the competition.
The following four trades could truly blow up the 2022 playoff picture, turning some feel-good stories into true contenders or completely reshaping other title favorites.
Dejounte Murray Pushes Cavaliers to the Top of the East
- G Dejounte Murray
- G Collin Sexton
- SF Cedi Osman
- 2022 first-round pick (unprotected)
- 2024 first-round pick (lottery-protected)
Cleveland Cavaliers Receive:
San Antonio Spurs Receive:
The Cavaliers have earned our respect with the fourth-highest net rating in the league and a top-four seed in the East this season. While Cleveland shouldn't necessarily be going "all-in" for a title just yet, it can improve mightily both today and for years to come with a trade for the Spurs' star guard.
Murray, 25, is under contract for two additional seasons after this year and is enjoying a career season with 19.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, 9.1 assists and a league-best 2.0 steals per game. He has the size (6'4" with a 6'10" wingspan) to play next to Darius Garland in the starting lineup, taking turns running the offense while also serving as a shut-down defender.
The Cavs desperately need another playmaker with Ricky Rubio sidelined for the season with a torn ACL, and not moving his contract at the deadline allows Cleveland the chance to go over the cap to re-sign him this summer if they wish. While Sexton has been a big part of the rebuild, he's likely out for the year with a torn meniscus and probably won't be available unless the Cavs go deep into the playoffs.
If the Spurs decide to move their "old" young players (Murray, Jakob Poeltl, Derrick White) and build around guys like Josh Primo, Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell, this would be a solid return.
Sexton, 23, will be a restricted free agent this offseason, so there's no fear of him leaving. San Antonio should be able to sign him to a reasonable deal coming off his injury.
Osman, 26, has been a terrific rotation piece for the Cavs (10.7 points, 35.0 percent from three in 23.0 minutes a game), and the Spurs collect a pair of first-round picks to help the rebuild, including Cleveland's unprotected selection in the upcoming draft.
Raptors Win Myles Turner Sweepstakes
- C Myles Turner
- G/F Justin Holiday
- F/C Precious Achiuwa
- PG Goran Dragic
- 2022 first-round pick (top-five protected)
- 2023 second-round pick
- 2025 second-round pick
Toronto Raptors Receive:
Indiana Pacers Receive:
The Raptors are currently stuck in the play-in area of the East (26-23 overall, eighth place), but landing one of the NBA's best rim protectors and yet another multi-positional defender could transform them into a playoff lock.
According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, "Toronto was also mentioned by several league personnel as a team to keep an eye on for Turner's services." A popular player on the trade market, Fischer also mentioned Dallas, Minnesota, New York, Sacramento, Charlotte and Portland as potential suitors.
The Raptors could roll out some monster lineups with Turner at center, Pascal Siakam at power forward and OG Anunoby and Scottie Barnes on the wing. With Fred VanVleet running the show and Gary Trent Jr. red hot right now (32.2 points per game over his past five contests), Toronto would become a team absolutely no one would want to face in the playoffs.
Indiana is essentially out of the playoff race at 19-33, so doing a one-year rebuild would be wise.
Achiuwa, 22, gives the Pacers a good, young center to develop, and Dragic is a useful veteran who could fill the backup point guard role with T.J. McConnell potentially out for the season following hand surgery. Indiana could choose to try and reroute Dragic to a contender (Dallas?) and get back an additional draft pick instead.
The Pacers collect three picks in the process, with a lightly-protected first this year from Toronto serving as the most valuable.
Mavericks Add CJ McCollum, Larry Nance Jr. for Title Run
- SG CJ McCollum
- PF Larry Nance Jr.
- SG Tim Hardaway Jr.
- SF Reggie Bullock
- 2025 first-round pick (lottery-protected)
- 2022 second-round pick
- $10.6 million trade exception
Dallas Mavericks Receive:
Portland Trail Blazers Receive:
A 19th-ranked Dallas offense could slip even further with the news that Hardaway recently had surgery to fix a broken bone in his left foot, especially since there's no timetable for his return. The 29-year-old is the Mavericks' fourth-leading scorer this season at 14.2 points per game.
With Portland's season looking lost (21-30, 10th place) and Damian Lillard currently out following abdominal surgery, a one-year rebuild should be the goal.
McCollum is an upgrade over Hardaway and would give the Mavs a talented ball-handler to help take pressure off Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson. The 30-year-old guard is averaging 20.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and is shooting 39.6 percent from three and is under contract until 2024.
Nance is a perfect reserve, able to line up anywhere from small forward to center while playing terrific defense. The Mavs could mix and match him with Kristaps Porzingis, Maxi Kleber, Dwight Powell, or anyone else they needed to. Having shared the floor with guys like Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Damian Lillard already in his career, Nance brings a lot of knowledge and experience next to Doncic.
The Blazers can be patient with Hardaway's injury as they work toward collecting a higher draft pick, and he's a bigger wing than McCollum who adds some size to Portland's backcourt. Bullock should help improve the Blazers' 28th-ranked defense and a pair of draft picks ultimately gets the deal done.
The trade also opens up more immediate playing time for Anfernee Simons, Portland's best young player who could be a key rotation piece (or trade asset) in the near future.
Dallas can absorb Nance into their $10.8 million trade exception as part of the deal, saving the Blazers $10.7 million in salary and getting them under the luxury tax.
James Harden Joins 76ers in 3-Team Blockbuster
- G/F Jaylen Brown
- PG Dennis Schroder
- G/F Josh Richardson
- PG Ben Simmons
- SG Seth Curry
- 2022 first-round pick (unprotected via Philadelphia 76ers)
- 2024 first-round pick (lottery-protected via Philadelphia 76ers)
Philadelphia 76ers Receive:
Brooklyn Nets Receive:
Boston Celtics Receive:
After not signing an extension last summer, Harden officially put his future in Brooklyn in doubt. Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reports the star guard, "has recently informed several confidants—including former teammates and coaches—of his interest in exploring other opportunities outside of Brooklyn this summer."
Fischer also notes that, "Philadelphia is not necessarily holding onto Simmons to acquire Harden this summer, sources said. But it seems both the Sixers front office and Harden himself are viewing that potential marriage as a backstop for their respective futures."
If Harden and the 76ers really want to be together that bad, why wait any longer?
A straight swap of Simmons and Harden doesn't work financially (nor should it be enough for the Nets), meaning a third team may need to be involved.
Philly reunites Harden with Daryl Morey, giving the Sixers a core of Embiid, Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, Danny Green, Shake Milton and Andre Drummond that could very well be the best team in the East.
Although Brown isn't the overall scorer and playmaker Harden is, he's far younger (25 compared to 32), doesn't make nearly as much money ($24.8 million compared to $44.3 million) and is under contract until 2024. Brooklyn also gets another scorer and ball-handler in Schroder to help out with Kyrie Irving still only playing away games, and Richardson is a solid wing defender and three-point shooter (39.1 percent).
Boston shouldn't be eager to trade Brown, but a return of Simmons, Curry and two first-round picks is terrific value. The Celtics have needed a true point guard, and pairing Simmons with Jayson Tatum should only get him more easy looks off cuts or in transition.
Curry (15.5 points, 40.3 percent from three) remains the perfect backcourt partner for Simmons with his outside attack, and Boston gets some good trade ammo for future deals with the pair of firsts from Philly. The Celtics also save $3 million in the deal, getting them under the luxury-tax line.