NBA Trade Ideas to Blow Up the 2022 Playoff Race

Cleveland Cavaliers Receive:

G Dejounte Murray

San Antonio Spurs Receive:

G Collin Sexton

SF Cedi Osman

2022 first-round pick (unprotected)

2024 first-round pick (lottery-protected)

The Cavaliers have earned our respect with the fourth-highest net rating in the league and a top-four seed in the East this season. While Cleveland shouldn't necessarily be going "all-in" for a title just yet, it can improve mightily both today and for years to come with a trade for the Spurs' star guard.

Murray, 25, is under contract for two additional seasons after this year and is enjoying a career season with 19.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, 9.1 assists and a league-best 2.0 steals per game. He has the size (6'4" with a 6'10" wingspan) to play next to Darius Garland in the starting lineup, taking turns running the offense while also serving as a shut-down defender.

The Cavs desperately need another playmaker with Ricky Rubio sidelined for the season with a torn ACL, and not moving his contract at the deadline allows Cleveland the chance to go over the cap to re-sign him this summer if they wish. While Sexton has been a big part of the rebuild, he's likely out for the year with a torn meniscus and probably won't be available unless the Cavs go deep into the playoffs.

If the Spurs decide to move their "old" young players (Murray, Jakob Poeltl, Derrick White) and build around guys like Josh Primo, Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell, this would be a solid return.

Sexton, 23, will be a restricted free agent this offseason, so there's no fear of him leaving. San Antonio should be able to sign him to a reasonable deal coming off his injury.

Osman, 26, has been a terrific rotation piece for the Cavs (10.7 points, 35.0 percent from three in 23.0 minutes a game), and the Spurs collect a pair of first-round picks to help the rebuild, including Cleveland's unprotected selection in the upcoming draft.