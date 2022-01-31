Contracts Steelers Must Consider Cutting in 2022 Offseason

0 of 3

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers made it to the postseason this year but were quickly ousted by the Kansas City Chiefs. On Sunday, they watched as the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals knocked off those same Chiefs to advance to Super Bowl LVI.

If the Steelers are going to make a significant playoff run in 2022 and challenge the Bengals in the division, they are going to have to make some notable changes.

On change will come at quarterback. Ben Roethlisberger retired Thursday, leaving the door open for a new quarterback. Pittsburgh must also revamp its 24th-ranked defense and 29th-ranked rushing attack if it hopes to be a contender.

The Steelers are in a solid cap situation, with a projected $32 million in cap space. However, they may still consider cutting some players in order to provide more financial flexibility for the coming changes. With this in mind, let's examine three contracts that Pittsburgh should consider dumping this offseason.