2022 Men's NCAA Tournament Bracket: February 1 Projection of the Field of 68

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Welcome to February, otherwise known as March Eve. Only four short weeks stand between us college basketball fans and the greatest month on the calendar. And with Selection Sunday for the men's NCAA tournament rapidly approaching, the projected No. 1 seeds for the dance are Auburn, Gonzaga, Baylor and Kansas.

It's a tough call for that final spot on the top line, though, and buckle up for potential upheaval this week. After a big UCLA-Arizona game Thursday night, Saturday will feature Baylor-Kansas, Duke-North Carolina, Kentucky-Alabama and at least half a dozen other clashes between projected tournament teams.

But if the season ended today, here's our best guess at what the brackets would look like.

For each of the four regions, we'll discuss one team in better shape than it was one week ago and another that—though still in position to dance—perhaps isn't as good as we once thought.

Before that, we'll start with the bubble, like we always do. And after the region-by-region breakdown, there will be an explanation of why the No. 1 seeds are ranked in the order they are. At the end is a list of overall seeds by conference as a handy reference guide.

One quick "glossary" note before we dive in: When we take deeper looks at specific teams' resumes, you'll see NET, RES and QUAL. NET is the NCAA Evaluation Tool, which is the primary sorting metric used by the selection committee and the metric from which the Quadrant records are derived. RES is the average of the team's Resume metrics (Kevin Pauga Index and Strength of Record). QUAL is the average of the Quality metrics (ESPN's BPI, KenPom.com and Sagarin).

NET rankings update daily and can be found here. The others can be found individually at their various sources or masterfully aggregated by Bart Torvik.