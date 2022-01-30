Big E's Main Event Push Is Dead and More WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Hot Takes

1 of 4

It became very clear, very quickly in the Men's Royal Rumble match Saturday night that the mass roster cuts that dominated headlines in 2021 diminished the depth of the WWE roster. As a result, the contest was a who's who of guys with next to no chance of actually winning the damn thing.

Too many tag team specialists and midcard fodder took the crowd in St. Louis out of the match. It was reminiscent of the stretch from 1995-97, where there was only a handful of realistic winners and an overabundance of filler elsewhere. Those matches were, like Saturday's, lackluster affairs in which heat was nonexistent and the outcome was void of any real drama.

It is not evident how much guys like Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman and Aleister (now Malakai in AEW) Black help bolster lineups until WWE asks us to out our faith in tag team guys like Chad Gable and Angelo Dawkins and the owner's 55-year-old son, Shane McMahon.

That is no slight to any of them, who work damn hard year-round to earn a spot on premium live event cards. It greatly diminishes the excitement for the match, though, when fans feel like they are just hanging out, waiting for the next big star to pop up and it's an overabundance of time in-between.

As was the case Saturday night.

Brock Lesnar winning made sense within the context of the storyline WWE has been telling for months now and, even though predictable, that is not a bad thing.

Having to wait 50 minutes to get there, with no other really viable option, is and the reason for that can be traced back to the layoffs that diminished the roster depth over the last year.