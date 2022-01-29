WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

We're already almost through the first month of 2022, and with the end of January comes the annual Royal Rumble pay-per-view premium live event extravaganza bonanza.

This is a favorite event for many fans as the Rumble matches always provide some big surprises, fun moments and interactions between Superstars who might not normally cross paths in regular competition.

The men's and women's Rumbles both featured some special entrants. Johnny Knoxville was in the men's match while Summer Rae, Michelle McCool and Impact Knockouts champion Mickie James were announced ahead of time for the women's Rumble.

We also saw the WWE, Universal and Raw Women's Championships defended at the show in addition to a mixed tag team match featuring two of WWE's most prominent married couples.

Let's take a look at everything that happened during this year's Royal Rumble.