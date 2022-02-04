Biggest Winner and Loser from Each Noteworthy CBB Conference with 1 Month to Go

11 of 11

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Winner: Isiaih Mosley, Missouri State

If Missouri State happens to win Arch Madness, watch out for this walking bucket in the Dance.

Mosley is averaging 21 points per game for the season, but he has been particularly unguardable over the past few weeks. He put up 43 points in a Jan. 8 loss to Northern Iowa, as well as 40 points in a Jan. 22 road win over Loyola-Chicago. That was part of a six-game stretch in which he averaged 32.8 points in 33.5 minutes per game.

He had a similar run last season when he posted at least 20 points in eight consecutive games, but an 0-5 record against the top two teams in the Missouri Valley Conference kept the Bears from partaking in the NCAA tournament. If they sneak in this March, he could be this year's Max Abmas.

Loser: Milwaukee Panthers

Despite five consecutive losing seasons, Milwaukee was able to sign 5-star recruit Patrick Baldwin Jr.—notably the son of head coach Pat Baldwin—and immediately became one of the top candidates to win the Horizon League. KenPom had the Panthers at No. 120 overall in the preseason, second to only Wright State in 109th place.

But with PBJ bouncing in and out of the lineup with leg injuries and not even playing all that well when he does get on the court, Milwaukee has been the most disappointing team in the country, at least in comparison to preseason KenPom rankings.

It took less than a month for the Panthers to drop outside the top 200, and after a recent 24-point loss to Robert Morris, they fell out of the top 300.

It's still feasible they could win the Horizon League tournament and get PBJ a little taste of March Madness as a No. 16 seed. But at 7-15 overall, they would just about need to win out to snap that streak of losing seasons.

Statistics via KenPom.com, Sports Reference and NCAA.com unless otherwise noted. Recruit rankings via 247Sports.

