Sasha Banks Enters Royal Rumble, Andrade El Idolo Tease and More Friday Fallout

After months of buildup and filler segments, Deville finally stepped foot in a WWE ring to battle Naomi in a real fight. There were no shenanigans and no bait-and-switch. This was an actual match, and a competitive one at that.

This is one of the longest-running storylines in WWE right now. Deville gave a weak excuse for why she hates Naomi a few weeks ago, but there has never been a satisfying reason established for this feud.

Deville started off slow by trying to avoid Naomi's grasp, but once she found her groove, the former MMA fighter started to control the pace and dominate her opponent.

As the match progressed, they kept upping the intensity and aggression. The crowd was getting more into it over time and just when it looked like Deville might cheat her way to a victory, Naomi was able to hit a split-legged moonsault for the win.

This may finally put this storyline to rest, or it might lead to Deville going after Naomi even harder. As she tried to celebrate, Deville put her manager's jacket back on and announced herself for the Rumble match, so these two will likely cross paths during Saturday's event.

Even if this feud does continue, at least we have passed the point where Deville is trying to avoid Naomi. Let's hope this leads to a permanent return to the ring for The Jersey Devil.