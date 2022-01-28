Why 2022 WWE Royal Rumble Has the Chance to Be Best in Years

1 of 5

Coming into this year it was unclear how WWE would be able to book a 30-woman battle royal match. However, the 2022 women’s Royal Rumble has become one of the most exciting aspects of the card over the past four weeks.

On the Jan. 7 episode of SmackDown, Charlotte Flair revealed a who’s who list of participants for the match. The star-studded collection of old and new stars includes Lita, The Bella Twins, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, Summer Rae, and the blue brand’s reigning champion.

Mickie James made headlines as the biggest surprise announcement of the night. The current Impact Knockouts champion will return to WWE after a highly publicized exit last April and compete for the chance to challenge either Flair or Becky Lynch to title vs. title match at WrestleMania.

James’ inclusion already makes it seem like anything can happen, but rumors have also surfaced that Ronda Rousey could make an appearance. Fightful Select reported that WWE has been pushing for The Baddest Woman on the Planet and it is a "poorly kept secret" within the company.

There is no guarantee that the first female UFC Hall of Fame inductee will be an entrant in the women’s Rumble match but it would be a fitting place for her to make her comeback as she debuted at the event in 2018. With Asuka and Bayley potentially slated to enter as well, this could turn out to be a much better match than we expected.