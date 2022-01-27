Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Royal Rumble, Becky Lynch, More

1 of 4

Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp reported that former Raw women's champions Asuka and Kairi Sane are two names being tossed around as potential entrants in this year's Women's Royal Rumble match.

Sane exited WWE back in 2020 and has been serving as one of the company's ambassadors to Japan.

Asuka has not been seen since the 2021 Money in the Bank pay-per-view event. In September, she posted to social media a photo in which her arm was seen in a sling, suggesting she was quietly nursing an injury.

The Kabuki Warriors are, arguably, the best tag team to come out of what has been a mostly up-and-down experience with a women's tag division. They still have equity with fans in that it was not all that long ago that they mixed it up with the likes of Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross and The IIconics.

Add to that the fact that Asuka remains perpetually over and you have two surprises worth the entries into the Rumble match Saturday night.

Especially at a time when WWE is struggling to field a 30-woman field with people currently on the roster.