Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Royal Rumble, Becky Lynch, More
Big Time Becks is about to get a big time WrestleMania opponent if reports heading into Saturday's Royal Rumble are any indication.
The topic of Raw womens' champion Becky Lynch's opponent for the Showcase of the Immortals headlines a collection of wrestling rumors and innuendo that also covers two potential returns in the Rumble match, celebrity involvement on wrestling's grandest stage, and an update on poor Veer, who has been coming to Raw for so long that one has to wonder if he made like Spinal Tap and got lost on his way there.
Dive deeper into those topics as the most significant period in WWE rapidly approaches.
Former Women's Tag Team Champions to Return in Royal Rumble?
Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp reported that former Raw women's champions Asuka and Kairi Sane are two names being tossed around as potential entrants in this year's Women's Royal Rumble match.
Sane exited WWE back in 2020 and has been serving as one of the company's ambassadors to Japan.
Asuka has not been seen since the 2021 Money in the Bank pay-per-view event. In September, she posted to social media a photo in which her arm was seen in a sling, suggesting she was quietly nursing an injury.
The Kabuki Warriors are, arguably, the best tag team to come out of what has been a mostly up-and-down experience with a women's tag division. They still have equity with fans in that it was not all that long ago that they mixed it up with the likes of Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross and The IIconics.
Add to that the fact that Asuka remains perpetually over and you have two surprises worth the entries into the Rumble match Saturday night.
Especially at a time when WWE is struggling to field a 30-woman field with people currently on the roster.
Plans for Becky Lynch at WrestleMania
Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that all signs currently point toward Raw women's champion Becky Lynch defending her title against Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania XXXVIII.
The match makes sense and is far from another instance of WWE bringing in talent just to pop a buyrate.
Lynch became the first woman to pin Rousey in a WWE ring back at WrestleMania XXXV and since then, fans have wondered if or when Rousey would return for the blockbuster one-on-one match between the two. It appears that time is now, setting up a bona fide main event match for either night of this year's Showcase of the Immortals.
Whether Rousey will exhibit any ring rust or she is able to step right back in and be the explosive, rookie phenom she was during her first year of in-ring action is the question. Even if she is not, Lynch will have her prepared to deliver the match that both they and the fans deserve.
Fightful Select's Sapp first reported that Rousey could be on her way back to the company in time for Saturday's Royal Rumble.
Celebrity Involvement at WrestleMania
Johnny Knoxville's appearance at the Royal Rumble will be one-and-done, according to WrestleVotes, but the company is working on another celebrity appearance for WrestleMania.
Who remains a mystery, "either because it's 'top-secret' (unlikely) or undecided."
WrestleMania has a long and rich history of celebrity involvement and with the show taking place at the massive AT&T Stadium in Dallas, it absolutely stands to reason that WWE would want to load up the card with as many monumental names and faces as possible, even if one of them comes from outside the wrestling world.
Last year in Tampa, Bad Bunny stunned the industry with a performance that instantly ranked among the best celebrity involvements in wrestling history. Previous WrestleMania standouts include Mike Tyson, Lawrence Taylor, Mr. T and Pamela Anderson.
Veer Is Coming. Unless He's Not.
Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported that there are no plans for Veer to appear at the Royal Rumble.
The former on-screen associate of Jinder Mahal has been "coming to Raw" for months now, according to vignettes filmed by WWE, but there has been no indication whatsoever that it will actually happen. Instead, it has been treated as a joke of sorts, becoming a social media phenomenon despite the fact that he is yet to set foot inside a WWE ring.
After months of pre-taped video packages, it certainly feels like WWE's lack of plans for the competitor extends beyond having no plans at the Rumble to having no plans at all.
It is unfortunate for the wrestler, who appeared to have a good thing going with Mahal and Shanky before inexplicably being split from them during the most recent draft.
When, or even if at this point, he does debut remains a question without an apparent answer.