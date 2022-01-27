Ranking the Top 10 Landing Spots for Jorge Soler in MLB Free Agency

0 of 10

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

One player who appears to have made a lot of money for himself on the back end of the 2021 season is free-agent slugger Jorge Soler.

The reigning World Series MVP started last season toiling in obscurity for the Kansas City Royals.

After slamming 48 home runs for the Royals in 2019, Soler had a down season in 2020, then started 2021 with a 79 wRC+.

Following his trade to Atlanta, though, he looked rejuvenated, putting up a 132 wRC+ in 55 games. He capped his resurgence with a World Series performance that saw him hit three home runs and record a 1.191 OPS.

Yet, with a deeply talented free-agent class, Soler is not considered one of the top players available. Nonetheless, he will make a team better once he finds a landing spot.

Here is a ranking of 10 potential spots, with fit, need and willingness to spend factored into the equation.