Ranking College Football's 9 Easiest Schedules for 2022 Contenders

The Buckeyes narrowly missed out on the playoff in 2021 thanks to the loss to Michigan, but with Heisman finalist quarterback C.J. Stroud returning in 2022, the Buckeyes are a playoff contender once again next season.

Furthermore, the Buckeyes' schedule looks pretty favorable.

OSU opens Week 1 by facing Notre Dame at home, which will certainly be challenging, but this one being in Columbus is a huge plus for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State then has back-to-back out-of-conference matchups against Arkansas State and Toledo, both in Columbus, before starting Big Ten conference play with Wisconsin at home on Sept. 24.

The Buckeyes have five of their nine conference games at home, and their only two difficult road games are Michigan State (Oct. 8) and Penn State (Oct. 29). Their remaining home schedule includes Rutgers, Iowa and Indiana.

They travel to Northwestern and Maryland in November, though Ohio State has a combined winning streak of 16 years between those two opponents.

Perhaps most importantly, the Buckeyes will get their biggest rival, Michigan, at home. The Wolverines haven't defeated Ohio State on the road since 2000, so getting this one at home for the Buckeyes gives them a definite edge.

The biggest tests for Ohio State will be Michigan State and Penn State, but depending on what both of those teams do against Michigan, the Big Ten East could once again be decided by The Game.