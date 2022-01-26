Australian Open 2022 Results: Wednesday Bracket Winners, Scores and Top Stats

Hamish Blair/Associated Press

Daniil Medvedev and Felix Auger-Aliassime produced the best match of the 2022 Australian Open on Wednesday morning.

Medvedev and Auger-Aliassime played a five-set, four-hour, 42-minute thriller inside Rod Laver Arena to finish off the quarterfinal slate.

The Russian came from two sets down to defeat the ninth-seeded Canadian. The No. 2 seed set up a semifinal clash with Stefanos Tsitsipas, whom he faced twice in Grand Slam matches last year. Tsitsipas cruised into the semifinal round with a straight-sets win over Jannik Sinner.

Iga Swiatek and Danielle Collins completed the women's semifinal field with wins to kick off the four-match schedule inside the showcase court in Melbourne. Swiatek and Collins will face a quick turnaround to play each other in Thursday's semifinals. Swiatek is after her second Grand Slam title, while Collins in in search of her first major final appearance.

Wednesday Results

Men's Singles

Video Play Button Videos you might like

No. 2 Daniil Medvedev def. No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime, 6-7 (4), 3-6, 7-6 (2), 7-5, 6-4

No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas def. No. 11 Jannik Sinner, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

Medvedev had the look of a major champion in the final three sets of his match with Auger-Aliassime.

The No. 2 seed altered the course of the match during the third-set tiebreak. The Russian received a small break after the Rod Laver Arena roof shut because of a rain storm.

Medvedev only lost two points in that tiebreak, and that allowed him to gain confidence on the court after losing two sets to the Canadian.

The 2021 U.S. Open champion gained an advantage in the fourth set with a break at 5-5. He did not waste much time getting to that point in the fifth set, as he earned a break on Auger-Aliassime's second service game.

The Canadian provided a fight until the end, but he was unable to match Medvedev's shot-making ability to earn a break back and force a fifth-set tiebreak. Medvedev committed six fewer unforced errors and produced five more winners than his Canadian foe in the final set.

His win set up a clash of top-four seeds with Tsitsipas, who had an easy night. The fourth-seeded Greek took down Sinner in straight sets. Sinner was looking to join compatriot Matteo Berrettini in the final four after the No. 7 seed became the first Italian man reach the Australian Open semifinals.

Tsitsipas put in one of his cleanest performances of the tournament to win his first match in straight sets since the opening round.

The No. 4 seed gained the edge in his victory by converting on all four of the break points he earned. He also produced 12 more winners than his Italian foe.

Medvedev owns a 6-2 advantage over Tsitsipas, but both of the Greek's wins in the series came in the pair's past three showdowns.

The winner of that semifinal match will face either Rafael Nadal or Berrettini in Sunday's final.

Women's Singles

No. 7 Iga Swiatek def. Kaia Kanepi, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3

No. 27 Danielle Collins def. Alize Cornet, 7-5, 6-1

Iga Swiatek recovered from a poor start to reach her second Grand Slam semifinal.

The 2020 French Open winner went down a set to Kaia Kanepi and did not gain an advantage in the contest until the second-set tiebreak.

The seventh-seeded woman earned a commanding 7-2 victory in the tiebreak to push the momentum in her favor for the third set.

Swiatek earned breaks on Kanepi's last two service games to secure her spot in the final four.

The 20-year-old needs to clean up the mistakes she committed Wednesday to have a shot at winning the tournament. Swiatek committed 50 unforced errors, 12 double faults and only put 64 percent of her first serves into play. Kanepi produced worse numbers in the unforced errors and first-serve categories.

The No. 7 seed faces Danielle Collins next. Collins is one of two American women still alive in Melbourne. Madison Keys plays top seed Ashleigh Barty. She took care of Alize Cornet in straight sets to clinch her second Australian Open semifinal berth. Her first one was achieved in 2019.

Collins finished off her victory with a dominant second set in which she lost a single game to her French opponent. She converted on both of her break points and won 88 percent of her first-serve points in the closing set.

Swiatek and Collins will contest the second semifinal match Thursday. Barty and Keys kick off the night slate inside Rod Laver Arena.