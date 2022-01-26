3 Contracts Packers Must Prioritize in 2022 Offseason After Playoff Loss

0 of 3

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers' offseason could go in two directions at the quarterback position.

Aaron Rodgers detailed that he would like to have a decision made on his future in Green Bay by the time free agency opens up on March 16, as he told The Pat McAfee Show, per ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky.

"I'd like to be respectful of the organization," Rodgers said. "One decision that will be upcoming will be obviously Davante and his future with the team. There still is this thing called a franchise tag, which I don't think '17' wants the franchise.

"I think that should be enough time to make a decision by then. I don't want to put myself on a specific date, but I do want to be sensitive to Davante and many other guys who have decisions to make on their own futures. To drag it out past free agency would be disrespectful to the organization and to those guys, and that 100 percent will not happen."

A potential Rodgers return makes the Packers the free-agent front-runner for Davante Adams, but to make that signing happen, they may have to do some salary-cap gymnastics. Green Bay is well in the negative when it comes to salary-cap space, per Spotrac.

Green Bay should still pursue Adams, even if Rodgers does not return. If that happens, the Packers would have more room to work with when it comes to contract offers for Adams and all of its impending free agents.