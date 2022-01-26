3 Contracts Packers Must Prioritize in 2022 Offseason After Playoff LossJanuary 26, 2022
3 Contracts Packers Must Prioritize in 2022 Offseason After Playoff Loss
The Green Bay Packers' offseason could go in two directions at the quarterback position.
Aaron Rodgers detailed that he would like to have a decision made on his future in Green Bay by the time free agency opens up on March 16, as he told The Pat McAfee Show, per ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky.
"I'd like to be respectful of the organization," Rodgers said. "One decision that will be upcoming will be obviously Davante and his future with the team. There still is this thing called a franchise tag, which I don't think '17' wants the franchise.
"I think that should be enough time to make a decision by then. I don't want to put myself on a specific date, but I do want to be sensitive to Davante and many other guys who have decisions to make on their own futures. To drag it out past free agency would be disrespectful to the organization and to those guys, and that 100 percent will not happen."
A potential Rodgers return makes the Packers the free-agent front-runner for Davante Adams, but to make that signing happen, they may have to do some salary-cap gymnastics. Green Bay is well in the negative when it comes to salary-cap space, per Spotrac.
Green Bay should still pursue Adams, even if Rodgers does not return. If that happens, the Packers would have more room to work with when it comes to contract offers for Adams and all of its impending free agents.
Davante Adams
Green Bay should prioritize bringing back Davante Adams over every potential offseason circumstance.
It is hard to find a wide receiver of Adams' caliber anywhere, and he would be tough to replace if he joins Rodgers elsewhere.
The Packers should put a full-court press on their No. 1 wide receiver to either keep him with Rodgers or help ease the transition to Jordan Love.
Green Bay would have more salary-cap space to pursue Adams if Rodgers' contract came off the books, but it could also use the franchise tag on the wide receiver to keep him around.
Applying the franchise tag to Adams would be the smart move regardless of the situation for the Packers so that they are not left in a difficult position to start the 2022 campaign.
That may just be a temporary move, but it would be an important one to keep the franchise near, or at, the top of the list of NFC title contenders.
Robert Tonyan
The Packers missed Robert Tonyan's contributions as the season wore on.
Rodgers could have used his No. 1 tight end in certain situations in the divisional-round loss to the San Francisco 49ers, instead of solely targeting Adams in big spots.
Tonyan had a breakout campaign in 2020 with 11 receiving touchdowns, and he was becoming a larger part of the offense in 2021 before his Week 8 ACL tear.
Tonyan's one full year of solid production and his injury status could turn away some potential suitors for his signature.
That may benefit the Packers as they look to build the best possible offense with or without Rodgers.
A Rodgers return could aid Tonyan's re-signing because he was such an important piece during last season's run to the NFC's No. 1 seed.
Tonyan could also be a reliable target for Jordan Love if Rodgers leaves, especially if the team needs to rebuild the wide receiver spot if Adams, Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling all leave in free agency.
Rasul Douglas
Rasul Douglas was the breakout defensive star of Green Bay's 2021 campaign.
Douglas provided a boost to the secondary after he was signed off the Arizona Cardinals practice squad in the middle of the regular season.
Douglas played his way into a new long-term contract, and it would be wise of the Packers to pursue that to run things back on defense.
Green Bay likely will not have enough money to re-sign linebacker De'Vondre Campbell because of his breakout season. Campbell could command one of the better free-agent contracts at the position.
The Packers can't afford a defensive drop-off if Rodgers returns, and if he departs, there should be more money left to sign Douglas and other potential free agents.
Douglas fit in a perfect role in the Green Bay secondary alongside Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes, and he could be a great fit for years to come if the franchise works out a deal with him.