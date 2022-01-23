Super Bowl 2022: Initial Vegas Odds With AFC, NFC Championship Games Set

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs are one win away from their third consecutive Super Bowl appearance.

Kansas City survived its toughest postseason threat to date in a wild back-and-forth contest with the Buffalo Bills that was won by a Travis Kelce touchdown catch in overtime.

Andy Reid's team advanced to its fourth straight AFC Championship Game, where it will play the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cincinnati is the only one of the four conference championship participants that has not been to the Super Bowl in the last five years.

The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers represented the NFC in back-to-back seasons. The Rams fell to the New England Patriots and the 49ers lost to the Chiefs.

For Los Angeles to return to the Big Game, it needs to shed a six-game losing streak to the 49ers. San Francisco's last win in the series came in Week 18.

Sean McVay's team is the favored side to reach the Super Bowl from the NFC Championship Game, but the 49ers know how to beat the Rams and that could give them the best value on the Super Bowl futures market.

Super Bowl Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kansas City (+135; bet $100 to win $135)

Los Angeles Rams (+200)

San Francisco (+450)

Cincinnati (+700)

No one will question Kansas City's status as the Super Bowl favorite.

Andy Reid's team is the established power of the four championship game participants. It has been at this stage in each of the last four seasons.

Kansas City beat the Tennessee Titans and the Buffalo Bills in the last two years and it fell short in overtime versus the New England Patriots in 2018.

The Chiefs carry an overwhelming edge in experience over the Cincinnati Bengals from their extensive time in the AFC Championship Game.

The Joe Burrow-led Bengals showed no fear on the road against the Titans in the divisional round, but they face a whole different set of circumstances at Arrowhead Stadium.

Patrick Mahomes will not be as careless with the ball as Ryan Tannehill was on Saturday. Tannehill was intercepted on three occasions.

Mahomes has nine touchdown passes and zero interceptions in his three AFC Championship Game appearances.

Cincinnati's offense could keep pace with the Chiefs, but that must happen from the start inside a raucous environment. Any offensive slip-up by Burrow and Co. could put them in an early hole they can't dig out of.

The Bengals are worth a flier at +700 if you believe they can go into Kansas City and win, but that seems unlikely on paper.

San Francisco is the better team to wager on as an underdog next Sunday. The 49ers swept the regular-season series with the Rams in each of the last three seasons.

Kyle Shanahan's team used a second-half comeback to capture a Week 18 and secure the final wild-card berth in the NFC.

Los Angeles showed its susceptibility in the second half once again on Sunday, as it allowed Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to work back from a 24-point deficit.

Matthew Stafford and Co. may not have a home-field advantage inside Sofi Stadium since the NFC Championship Game is an in-state affair.

San Francisco fans could pack the stands and take away the edge the Rams might have as the home team.

Los Angeles will be playing with something to prove because of the lengthy losing streak to the 49ers and the questions about its second-half struggles.

Jimmy Garoppolo has the advantage over Stafford in championship game experience, but the 49ers will find the most success with their rushing attack.

If the 49ers control the line of scrimmage, they could potentially set up a Super Bowl rematch with the Chiefs.

San Francisco is the more realistic underdog winner and that makes it the better bet than Cincinnati if you are still looking for some value on the futures market.

