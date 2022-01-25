Ranking the 7 Most Likely Men's and Women's WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Winners

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

Unlike in years past, there are a few names who could realistically reign supreme in this weekend's men's and women's Royal Rumble matches at the same-titled pay-per-view.

Of course, the unpredictability surrounding the outcomes of both Battle Royals is partially due to WWE not uilding any real stars in the last year. Damian Priest, Austin Theory, Liv Morgan and Doudrop all have potential and have been built up well as of late, but none of them are in a spot where it makes sense for them to win a Rumble at this point.

There have been years when WWE has booked the most obvious pick to come out on top and others when the company has branched out and gone with someone new. We've gotten repeat winners as well and that can also be risky depending on the story being told.

Many notable names have already declared themselves for the men's and women's Rumble matches, including former champions, current champions and WWE Hall of Famers. That said, it's entirely possible the 2022 winners will be people who have yet to announce their involvement in either contest.

Based on the landscapes of Raw and SmackDown heading into Saturday night and what the WrestleMania 38 card could look like, these are the seven most likely candidates to punch their ticket to The Show of Shows with a Rumble win.