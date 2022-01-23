UFC 270 Results: Francis Ngannou Retains Title, Deiveson Figueiredo Claims Belt

Chris Unger/Getty Images

UFC 270 featured the debut of Francis Ngannou the wrestler, as the knockout artist utilized his grappling to get a unanimous decision win over interim champion Ciryl Gane.

While Ngannou is usually known for his fierce striking, it was his ability to secure takedowns that won him the fight. Through the first two rounds, Gane utilized his kicks, movement and clinching to nullify Ngannou's boxing.

It appeared we were headed toward a new champion. Then, Ngannou surprised everyone with a power slam takedown.

That was a turning point in the matchup. From Round 3 on, it was Ngannou's newfound grappling game that defined the fight. He wasn't active in terms of striking on the ground, but his ability to stifle Gane left the judges with no choice but to award the rounds to the reigning champion.

It was an unpredictable finish to a night that saw two championship fights go the distance. Here's a look at the complete results.

Main card

Deiveson Figueiredo def. Brandon Moreno

Deiveson Figueiredo is once again the UFC flyweight champion.

Any questions about whether Figueiredo could put together a better performance against Brandon Moreno were answered early in this one. Both Moreno and Figueiredo put in epic performances as the trilogy added an instant classic.

The first round set the tone for the fight as both had their moments and it wasn't an easy one to score. The new champion put serious work in with leg kicks that paid off later.

The third round was the closest either fighter came to getting a finish. Moreno was saved by the bell as a right hand put him down and he was dangerously close to getting submitted when the round ended.

Now the division is in a bit of an odd spot. These two have now fought three times and have put on a good fight every time. With the record now all tied up at 1-1-1, it's hard to envision the organization not running it back for a fourth time.

Michel Pereira def. Andre Fialho

Michel Pereira and Andre Fialho had a big opportunity as the lead-in fight to the championship doubleheader. Both men acquitted themselves quite nicely as Pereira took the unanimous decision in a fun match.

Fialho drew a tough assignment for his UFC debut. Pereira is an uber-athletic striker with a unique style, but he seemed unbothered in the first round and picked up the early lead with his straightforward boxing. He caught Pereira early and often with his jab and counter hooks.

But Pereira showcased an ability to rally and make adjustments in the second frame. He turned the tables on Fialho and took over to even the fight at one round apiece.

That left the third round to decide the fight. While Fialho had some moments in the final five minutes, it was Pereira who put the exclamation point on the win.

Pereira is now on a four-fight win streak and should be getting a ranked opponent in his next fight.

Said Nurmagomedov def. Cody Stamann

It's been more than a year since Said Nurmagomedov has graced the Octagon, but he was still in a hurry to get out against Cody Stamann. The Dagestani striker wasted no time in dispatching Stamann with a first-round submission at 47 seconds.

Nurmagomedov overwhelmed Stamann with strikes early, and the grappler just didn't have an answer.

With Stamman stunned by the striking, Nurmagomedov turned to a guillotine choke to finish the job and got the tap.

The win is a reminder of the 29-year-old's potential. This was his first fight since October 2020 because of issues related to COVID-19, followed by visa issues, that forced a scheduled bout with Jack Shore to be pulled in September.

Stamann is no easy out. This is only the second time he's been finished. Aljamain Sterling is the only other fighter to pull off a submission against him.

Michael Morales def. Trevin Giles

The UFC welterweight division has a new exciting prospect in Michael Morales. The 21-year-old from Ecuador got a huge opportunity in making his UFC debut on the main card of a pay-per-view, and he capitalized in a big way.

Morales wasn't always in complete control, but he hung around through some bad situations to land a counter right hand that set up the TKO finish.

Trevin Giles scored an early takedown and landed some heavy shots in the stand-up. At first, it appeared Morales might be in over his head in such a big spot. But his composure and power should have him on the UFC's radar as a prospect to develop.

Morales impressed with a unanimous-decision win on Dana White's Contender Series and looked even better in his UFC debut.