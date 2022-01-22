Rams vs. Bucs: Updated Odds, Stat Predictions for 2022 NFC Divisional Game

0 of 4

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to continue their quest for a second straight Super Bowl title, they'll need to get past one of the hottest teams in the NFC on Sunday. However, the Bucs have plenty of momentum themselves as they head into the divisional round.

Having won eight of its past nine games, Tampa Bay will be hosting the Los Angeles Rams, who have won six of their past seven contests. The Bucs opened the playoffs with a victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, while the Rams defeated the Arizona Cardinals to reach this point.

This will be only the third time that the Buccaneers and Rams have met in the postseason. The Rams defeated the Bucs in the NFC Championship Game in both the 1979 and 1999 seasons.

Here are the current odds for the matchup, followed by some stat predictions for the game.