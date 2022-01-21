WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 21

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 21January 22, 2022
The march to the Royal Rumble on Saturday, January 29, continued Friday night on Fox with an episode of WWE SmackDown that featured the latest in the rivalry between Universal champion Roman Reigns and top contender Seth Rollins.
What would Rollins do as Reigns and The Usos celebrated The Tribal Chief's record-breaking 508-day run as champion?
The potential showdown between Shield teammates headlined a broadcast that also featured Naomi's latest hurdle on her way to the SmackDown Women's Championship, as well as Kofi Kingston's attempt at redemption following a humiliating defeat last week.
Match Card
- Celebration for Roman Reigns' record-breaking 508-day title reign
- Championship Challenge Match: Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair
- Kofi Kingston vs. Madcap Moss
- Seth Rollins and Reigns continue their feud ahead of Royal Rumble
The Usos Acknowledge Roman Reigns
SmackDown tag team champions The Usos kicked off the show by introducing Roman Reigns on what was his 508th night as Universal champion. The Tribal Chief made his way to the ring, accepted a microphone from his cousins and ordered, "Nashville...acknowledge me."
After a video package hyping his accomplishments since August of 2020, Reigns prepared to speak until "BURN IT DOWN!" exploded over the PA and Seth Rollins interrupted. The Visionary said Reigns has been catered to and handed everything, then criticized him for sending The Usos to Raw to do his dirty work for him.
"Did John Cena write that promo for you? Are you gonna say the same stuff?" Reigns asked.
Rollins pitched an idea for a match in which him and a partner of his choosing would battle The Usos. A win for the No. 1 contender and The Usos would be barred from ringside at Royal Rumble. After Kevin Owens entered the arena, revealing himself as Rollins' partner, Reigns upped the ante: if The Usos win, Rollins loses his title shot.
"You're on!"
Grade
A
Analysis
The revelation of Owens as Rollins' partner makes sense beyond their recent friendship on Monday nights in that it was this time last year that KO was the top contender to the Universal Championship and repeatedly cost the title by Jimmy, Jey and Paul Heyman.
The video package highlighting Reigns' run was fantastic, the back-and-forth between him and Rollins was much better than last week's uninspired showdown and the segment set up a big-time main event for later in the show. You cannot ask for more than that from one of these opening promo segments.
Kofi Kingston vs. Madcap Moss
After a disappointing loss to Madcap Moss last week, Kofi Kingston sought redemption but with Happy Corbin at ringside supporting his opponent, he knew he could not arrive alone. Enter former WWE champion and Raw star Big E.
Kingston fought from underneath following the commercial break, rocking Moss with a jawbreaker. The suspenders-wearing heel flattened the former world champ with a spinebuster, though, ending his comeback attempt for the time being.
The babyface again mounted a comeback and this time was able to put Moss down with Trouble in Paradise for the pinfall victory.
After the match, as Corbin nursed a banged-up left arm, Big E delivered the Big Ending to Moss.
Result
Kingston defeated Moss
Grade
C
Analysis
This was perfectly acceptable wrestling, but nothing more or less. It was a match that happened, one that kept all four competitors on-screen and doing something but did little to advance any storyline or provide any real hype for the upcoming Royal Rumble match.
It simply...was.
That is hardly a positive for a segment of television that involved two former WWE champions and a performer in Corbin, who has been a high-profile competitor on SmackDown for years now.
Aliyah vs. Natalya
Three-time Guiness Book of World Records entrant Natalya sought to avenge a humiliating loss of 3.17 seconds a week ago to Aliyah as she battled the NXT export Friday night, Women’s Royal Rumble entrant Summer Rae watching from the front row.
The Queen of Harts dominated the action and, after ignoring the referee’s warnings, found herself on the losing end of the bout by disqualification.
After the match, she continued her attack until Xia Li made her first appearance in weeks and fought her off.
Result
Aliyah defeated Natalya
Grade
C-
Analysis
Another week, another instance of Aliyah looking incredibly lucky to be in WWE.
Not only did she disappear from television for months, when she did pop back up, she has been overwhelmed and outmatched by an aggressive Natalya. Only due to a fluke rollup and a disqualification does she have two wins.
She has not been presented as on the level of her opponent either time and needed Xia Li to come to her rescue. The same Li that made an explosive debut a month or two ago then, like Aliyah, disappeared from television.
None of this hit and worse yet, no one looked better for any of it.
Saving it from a “D” rating? The idea of a Li vs. Natalya feud, which could produce some fun in-ring action.
Viking Raiders vs. Los Lotharios
The Viking Raiders, No. 1 contenders to the SmackDown Tag Team Championship, battled Los Lotharios in tag team action in the night’s next bout.
A spirited, energetic match saw Erik and Ivar overcome a stiff challenge from Angel and Humberto before putting the latter away with the Viking Experience as they continue their march toward a showdown with The Usos.
Result
The Viking Raiders defeated Los Lotharios
Grade
C+
Analysis
These two teams have solid in-ring chemistry, to the point that it might be fun to see what they can do with more time and higher stakes. The opportunity may be there, if Erik and Ivar can unseat The Usos as the heads of the tag division table, whenever they actually clash.
For now, fun sprints like this where the babyfaces go over are a nice way to keep the top contenders busy and at the forefront.
Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair
What should have been a monumental opportunity for Naomi to earn a shot at the SmackDown Women’s Championship turned into another disappointment.
Prior to her match with Charlotte Flair, in which a win would earn Naomi a shot at the top prize on the show, WWE official Sonya Deville removed referee Charles Robinson and named herself to that role.
Flair dominated early but Naomi knocked Deville from the ring apron and delivered the Rearview. Instead of counting the fall, Deville stalled long enough for The Queen to deliver a chop block. She followed with the Figure Four and Deville called for the bell, despite Naomi not tapping out.
Result
Flair defeated Naomi
Grade
C
Analysis
The Naomi-Deville feud has run since September so the idea that WWE officials would just suddenly be reprimanded, as Michael Cole called for, makes little sense. The latter has been routinely abusing her power so thinking that anyone in Connecticut would finally step in isn’t logical.
Nor is the idea of the feud running too much longer.
We get it: Deville doesn't like Naomi and will stop at nothing to prevent her from achieving her goals. Dragging it on is only going to lessen the inevitable impact of the moment Naomi kicks Deville’s ass and pays the thing off.
Hopefully, that moment is coming sooner rather than later because WrestleMania may be too late.