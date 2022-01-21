WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 21

2 of 6

Credit: WWE

SmackDown tag team champions The Usos kicked off the show by introducing Roman Reigns on what was his 508th night as Universal champion. The Tribal Chief made his way to the ring, accepted a microphone from his cousins and ordered, "Nashville...acknowledge me."

After a video package hyping his accomplishments since August of 2020, Reigns prepared to speak until "BURN IT DOWN!" exploded over the PA and Seth Rollins interrupted. The Visionary said Reigns has been catered to and handed everything, then criticized him for sending The Usos to Raw to do his dirty work for him.

"Did John Cena write that promo for you? Are you gonna say the same stuff?" Reigns asked.

Rollins pitched an idea for a match in which him and a partner of his choosing would battle The Usos. A win for the No. 1 contender and The Usos would be barred from ringside at Royal Rumble. After Kevin Owens entered the arena, revealing himself as Rollins' partner, Reigns upped the ante: if The Usos win, Rollins loses his title shot.

"You're on!"

Grade

A

Analysis

The revelation of Owens as Rollins' partner makes sense beyond their recent friendship on Monday nights in that it was this time last year that KO was the top contender to the Universal Championship and repeatedly cost the title by Jimmy, Jey and Paul Heyman.

The video package highlighting Reigns' run was fantastic, the back-and-forth between him and Rollins was much better than last week's uninspired showdown and the segment set up a big-time main event for later in the show. You cannot ask for more than that from one of these opening promo segments.