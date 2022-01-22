UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane Fight Card, TV Info, Predictions and More

0 of 4

Pure punching power meets elite skills in the Octagon when Francis Ngannou faces off against Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 270.

Since suffering back-to-back losses to Stipe Miocic and Derrick Lewis in 2018, Ngannou has been on a knockout spree. He's left five fighters in his wake, including a revenge win over Miocic to become the heavyweight champion.

The five-fight win streak is as dominant as any in the heavyweight division. Only Miocic was able to survive the first round.

Meanwhile, Gane has become the premier challenger in the division. For a brief period of time, Gane and Ngannou were training partners. The former's own unbeaten streak in the UFC now stands at seven, and a matchup with the champ became inevitable.

It's got all the making of an instant classic and anchors the first pay-per-view of 2022. Here's a look at the complete offering and predictions for the biggest fights.