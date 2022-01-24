Realistic Trades to Move NBA's Worst Contracts

1 of 5

Oklahoma City Thunder Receive:

PF Davis Bertans

2022 first-round pick (unprotected)

2026 second-round pick

Washington Wizards Receive:

2023 first-round pick (originally lottery-protected, via Washington Wizards)

The Thunder have become a popular dumping ground for some of the NBA's worst contracts, from Al Horford's to Kemba Walker's and Derrick Favors' (albeit not as bad) pacts over the past few years.

Oklahoma City is $33 million below the salary cap and can absorb some of the league's heftiest deals without having to send back any players. Taking on Bertans' $16 million salary for this season would still leave the Thunder $7 million short of reaching the minimum salary floor, per ESPN's Bobby Marks.



Bertans has been buried in the Wizards' rotation and is averaging just 6.2 points and 1.9 rebounds in his 15.4 minutes per game while shooting 33.6 percent from three. Signed to be an elite marksman, he's simply not getting enough action to regain any consistent shooting stroke.

The Thunder could actually use Bertans' floor-spacing ability, as the team's 31.0 percent mark from three is the worst in the NBA.

Since OKC would be taking his remaining four years and $65 million off Washington's books, the two teams could get creative with their picks. The Wizards' 2023 first-round pick is currently owed to the Thunder and is protected from Nos. 1 through 14 in 2023, 1-12 in 2024, 1-10 in 2025 and 1-8 in 2026. If not conveyed by then, the pick turns into second-rounders in 2026 and 2027.

For a rebuilding Thunder team, that could be a long time to wait, especially if Bradley Beal should leave the Wizards in free agency this summer and the franchise continually starts picking at the top of the draft.

Instead, OKC would agree to trade the 2023 lottery-protected first-rounder back to the Wizards, in turn giving Washington the freedom to trade its 2022 first-round pick. The Wizards, 23-22 overall, would agree to make the 2022 first-rounder unprotected, giving the Thunder a potentially far more valuable selection—one they now receive a year earlier.

The move would free up a significant amount of cap space for Washington and give it the freedom to trade any future first-rounder after the 2022 draft has concluded.