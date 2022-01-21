Australian Open 2022 Results: Friday's Singles Bracket Winners, Scores and Stats

0 of 2

Simon Baker/Associated Press

The dream Australian Open fourth-round matchup between Ashleigh Barty and Naomi Osaka will not happen.

Osaka was knocked out of the women’s singles draw during Friday’s third-round action by unseeded Amanda Anisimova.

The American, a 2019 French Open semifinalist, won a three-set battle with the No. 13 seed to produce the upset of the tournament so far.

However, the 20-year-old will not be able to celebrate for long since the top-seeded Barty is next up for her in the fourth round.

Barty, 25, extended the dominant run through her home Grand Slam with a third consecutive straight-set victory. The women's singles favorite has lost eight games in three matches.

A Rafael Nadal-Alexander Zverev showdown is still in play in the men's singles bracket after the two men moved one step closer to a potential quarterfinal clash.

Zverev produced his third straight-set win of the tournament, while Nadal needed an extra set to land his spot in the final 16.