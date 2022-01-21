Australian Open 2022 Results: Friday's Singles Bracket Winners, Scores and Stats

Australian Open 2022 Results: Friday's Singles Bracket Winners, Scores and StatsJanuary 21, 2022
The dream Australian Open fourth-round matchup between Ashleigh Barty and Naomi Osaka will not happen.
Osaka was knocked out of the women’s singles draw during Friday’s third-round action by unseeded Amanda Anisimova.
The American, a 2019 French Open semifinalist, won a three-set battle with the No. 13 seed to produce the upset of the tournament so far.
However, the 20-year-old will not be able to celebrate for long since the top-seeded Barty is next up for her in the fourth round.
Barty, 25, extended the dominant run through her home Grand Slam with a third consecutive straight-set victory. The women's singles favorite has lost eight games in three matches.
A Rafael Nadal-Alexander Zverev showdown is still in play in the men's singles bracket after the two men moved one step closer to a potential quarterfinal clash.
Zverev produced his third straight-set win of the tournament, while Nadal needed an extra set to land his spot in the final 16.
Women's Singles Results
No. 1 Ashleigh Barty def. No. 30 Camila Giorgi, 6-2, 6-3
No. 4 Barbora Krejcikova def. No. 26 Jelena Ostapenko, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4
No. 5 Maria Sakkari def. No. 28 Veronika Kudermetova, 6-4, 6-1
No. 8 Paula Badosa def. Marta Kostyuk, 6-2, 5-7, 6-4
Amanda Anisimova def. No. 13 Naomi Osaka, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5)
No. 24 Victoria Azarenka def. No. 15 Elina Svitolina, 6-0, 6-2
No. 21 Jessica Pegula def. Nuria Parrizas Diaz, 7-6 (3), 6-2
Madison Keys def. Wang Qiang, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (2)
Amanda Anisimova delivered the most shocking result of the 2022 Australian Open to date by upsetting two-time champion Naomi Osaka.
The New Jersey native battled with the No. 13 seed over two hours and 15 minutes to land a spot in the round of 16.
Osaka captured the first set, but Anisimova leveled the contest and then took a third-set tiebreak by five points.
The Japanese player had nothing but praise for her opponent after the match, per WTATennis.com.
"I thought her return was definitely really amazing," Osaka said. "I almost felt like I was fighting for my life out there in some games. I honestly also thought that I won certain games just based on sheer will power."
Anisimova’s upset took away the potential clash of Grand Slam champions in the fourth round between Osaka and Ashleigh Barty.
The Australian has been the most dominant player in the women's singles draw through three rounds. She lost five games to Camila Giorgi on Friday after dropping just three games in her first two matches.
Barty won 93 percent of her first-serve points and created 11 winners and four aces in 61 minutes of court time.
Maria Sakkari and Barbora Krejcikova could be viewed as the top threats to the 25-year-old in the top half of the draw.
The former has strung together three straight-set victories, while the latter won a battle of Grand Slam champions against Jelena Ostapenko on Friday.
The dream is still alive for an American winner. Anisimova, Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys all advanced to the round of 16. Pegula faces Sakkari next, while Keys faces off with Paula Badosa.
Men's Singles Results
No. 3 Alexander Zverev def. Radu Albot, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4
No. 6 Rafael Nadal def. No. 28 Karen Khachanov, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1
No. 7 Matteo Berrettini def. No. 31 Carlos Alcaraz, 6-2, 7-6 (3), 4-6, 2-6, 7-6 (5)
No. 14 Denis Shapovalov def. No. 23 Reilly Opelka, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-3, 6-4
No. 17 Gael Monfils def. No. 16 Cristian Garin, 7-6 (4), 6-1, 6-3
No. 19 Pablo Carreno Busta def. Sebastian Korda, 6-4, 7-5, 6-7 (6), 6-3
Miomir Kecmanovic def. No. 25 Lorenzo Sonego, 6-4, 6-7 (8), 6-2, 7-5
Alexander Zverev and Rafael Nadal are one win each away from facing off in the final eight.
The German cruised to his third win in Australia by defeating Romanian qualifier Radu Albot in straight sets.
The No. 3 seed produced 44 winners and 16 aces in just under two hours on court and has not lost a set in this year's tournament.
Nadal faced a bit of a threat from Olympic silver medalist Karen Khachanov, who pushed the Spaniard to a fourth set.
However, the Russian had no answer for the No. 6 seed in the fourth set, as the Spaniard powered through with a 6-1 victory.
Nadal won 27 points and delivered 11 winners in the emphatic final set victory that clinched his spot in the fourth round.
Gael Monfils’ continued success in Melbourne was the biggest men's singles story outside of Zverev and Nadal.
The 17th-seeded Frenchman defeated No. 16 seed Cristian Garin in straight sets to pave a path that could take him all the way to the semifinals.
Monfils was drawn into Novak Djokovic's section, but that portion of the draw became wide open once the the world No. 1 was ruled out of the competition.
Monfils, 35, has made it beyond the fourth round in a Grand Slam just once since the start of the 2017 season. He can now end that run with a victory over Miomir Kecmanovic.
Matteo Berrettini and Pablo Carreno Busta will also relish the opportunity in front of them. They will face each other in the fourth round, with the winner going up against Monfils or Kecmanovic in the quarterfinals.
One of those four players will be an Australian Open semifinalist for the first time.