Ranking the 10 Best Young Cores in MLB Today

Steve Nesius/Associated Press

The San Francisco Giants proved in 2021 that teams built around veterans can still succeed in today's Major League Baseball, yet young talent certainly remains the modern game's most valuable currency.

So, it's time for a fresh look at which teams have the best young cores.

The average age of hitters and pitchers last season was roughly 28 years old, so we deemed it fair to set the age cutoff for this exercise at 26. Anyone that age or younger as of Opening Day—currently slated for March 31, but stay tuned—was eligible for consideration.

Yet in lieu of looking at all the players who fall under this umbrella, we wanted to trim the fat by narrowing the focus to each team's most likely contributors in 2022. This led us to constructing each team's core (see the full list here) out of 26-and-under players whom Steamer projects for at least 1 WAR this year.

Though the totality of that WAR provided us with a helpful guideline, we also didn't treat it as gospel. It was but one tool in our toolchest as we weighed the quantity, quality and health of teams' core players.

Before we count down the top 10, let's touch on some honorable mentions.