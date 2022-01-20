The Biggest Roadblock Each NFL Playoff Team Faces on Road to Super Bowl

0 of 8

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

After a Wild Card Weekend that was, for the most part, fairly mild, a slate of thrilling matchups awaits in the divisional round.

We have the league's third-best offense in the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against its best defense in the Buffalo Bills. We have a Shanahan coaching tree showdown between San Francisco's Kyle Shanahan and Green Bay's Matt LaFleur. We have two teams in the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans who are looking to win their first Super Bowl. And we have a potential shootout between the Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tom Brady.

Yes, all these teams are here because they were among the league's elite this season. But no team is perfect. These franchises have been able to mitigate their biggest flaws well enough that they're all playing for a shot at a conference championship.

But if those weaknesses rear their ugly heads this weekend, with the highest of high stakes, it could spell disaster.

Let's break down the roadblock each team faces on its journey to Super Bowl LVI. While there are plenty of external roadblocks to be found—the 49ers, for instance, have had the Packers' number in the playoffs recently, winning the last three meetings—we found that the most compelling ones came from within.

It's hard to predict how teams will actually fare when they have apparent mismatches on paper. But when teams have displayed a pattern of a particular weakness over the season, it's all too possible it might show up again at the worst possible time.