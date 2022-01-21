Bleacher Report's Expert NFL Divisional-Game Picks

0 of 8

Harry How/Getty Images

Bettors lost money if they rolled the dice on underdogs during Super Wild Card Weekend, with the favorites covering in five out of six matchups.

Looking ahead, the dogs may come roaring back in the divisional round. Among the four games, only one favorite has a spread of more than 3.5 points, which means wagerers should prepare to sit on the edge of their seats through some competitive playoff action.

Fortunately, you can count on our six experts—Connor Rogers, Ian Kenyon, Wes O'Donnell, Gary Davenport, Brent Sobleski and Maurice Moton—who all finished .500 or better with their wild-card picks. Based on consensus selections against the spread, our crew went 3-1.

As Bleacher Report's NFL analysts go into the weekend with their heads held high, they face a tough challenge in calling the upcoming games with close lines. Let's see how they broke down all four matchups and take a look at their projections against the spread.

Lines are from DraftKings as of Thursday at 6 p.m. ET. Check DraftKings for the latest odds info. Information on public betting trends courtesy of the Action Network.