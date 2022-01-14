Bleacher Report's Expert Wild Card Weekend NFL Picks

0 of 12

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

NFL fans without a team in the playoffs can still add a little sizzle to their Wild Card Weekend viewing experience. Don't give up on the 2021 campaign; salvage the season with some shrewd wagers.

Last year, four wild-card favorites failed to cover the spread, so tread lightly in the first week of the postseason.

Fortunately, we have six NFL experts—Connor Rogers, Ian Kenyon, Wes O'Donnell, Gary Davenport, Brent Sobleski and Maurice Moton—who will guide you through the pitfalls and straight to the money (responsibly) with game predictions against the spread.

For each playoff game, you'll get analysis, score predictions and a consensus projection courtesy of our six-man platoon.



Lines are from DraftKings as of Thursday, Jan. 13, at 6 p.m. ET. Information on public betting trends courtesy of the Action Network.