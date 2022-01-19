UFC 270: Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane, a Head-to-Toe Breakdown

0 of 5

Chris Unger/Getty Images

UFC fans are in for a real treat this weekend.

UFC 270, the promotion's first pay-per-view of 2022, goes down on Saturday night in Anaheim, California. And while the line-up is a little thin on big names, its main event is good enough that it really doesn't matter.

The headlining honors will go to the heavyweight title fight between Francis Ngannou, arguably the most dangerous puncher in MMA history, and Ciryl Gane, the man Dana White recently touted as the sharpest striker to grace the heavyweight division.

"Stylistically, you've got Francis Ngannou, who hits and destroys, and Ciryl Gane, who's probably the best technical heavyweight striker ever in UFC history," the UFC president told ESPN after last weekend's UFC on ESPN 32 event.

Both men will enter the cage as UFC champions. Ngannou became the undisputed heavyweight king in March 2021, when he knocked out the great Stipe Miocic. Gane, meanwhile, captured interim heavyweight gold in August, when he stopped knockout artist Derrick Lewis.

They also happen to be former training partners who no longer see eye-to-eye, which adds even more spice to their fight.

"It doesn't get any better than this," White said. "You've got two guys that are former training partners. They came out of the same camp. Now they don't like each other.

"This is probably second or third time I've said this in my career: Vince McMahon could not write a better script than this."

Heavyweight fights are among the most difficult to predict in MMA. When we're talking about fighters of Ngannou and Gane's capabilities, confidently picking a winner is nearly impossible. However, a closer look at their respective games reveals some interesting insights as to how the contest might unfold.

Keep scrolling to see how they match up on paper.