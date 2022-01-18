2021-22 NFL MVP: Updated Predictions and Odds Entering Divisional Round

0 of 4

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers hasn't taken a snap in the 2021 postseason, but he most likely already has another MVP award waiting to be handed to him.

All MVP voting is completed at the conclusion of the regular season, even if the award isn't announced until the week before the Super Bowl.

Heading into the divisional round, the Packers quarterback is the heavy favorite to take home his second consecutive MVP award.

That shouldn't come as a shock. Rodgers was once again the most effective quarterback in the NFL and took the Packers to the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Let's take a look at the top contenders for the award and make some predictions for the final voting order.