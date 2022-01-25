WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Predictions for Most Eliminations, Surprise Entrants, More

1 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

It was a surprise when WWE announced 19 of the entrants for the women's Rumble match, including several legends of the ring, in one quick burst this year.

The individual appearances of those icons would have made for surprise moments, but WWE must have figured advertising them in advance was a smarter strategy to create buzz and convince fans to tune in.

Still, while the lineup has been largely set, some spots remain a mystery.

WWE has yet to confirm Alexa Bliss or Xia Li. The former has been in vignettes recently, and the latter was missing for a while before returning to help Aliyah against Natalya last week on SmackDown. There shouldn't be any reason why they aren't in the match, but it's curious that the company hasn't announced either so far.

Sasha Banks is likely sitting out the Royal Rumble again, but three potential surprise returns could be Asuka, Bayley and Lacey Evans.

Sonya Deville hasn't been an active competitor for some time, but the WWE official may make an exception to specifically target Naomi and keep that feud going.

There should also be some surprises from the NXT roster. Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, Cora Jade, Dakota Kai, Indi Hartwell and Kay Lee Ray have all been featured enough that they might get a chance to shine. Jinny from NXT UK is also someone to watch out for if she's traveled to the United States with her partner, Gunther, who has transitioned out of that brand to NXT recently.

Trish Stratus could be one final surprise on the legends side considering she was name-checked by Charlotte Flair recently and Lita is also in the field.