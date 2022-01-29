Final WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Picks: Lesnar vs. Lashley, Reigns vs. Rollins, More

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Arguably WWE's biggest pay-per-view of the year behind WrestleMania, the 2022 Royal Rumble is almost here and will be kicking off at 6 p.m. ET Saturday, with the main card getting underway at 7 p.m.

This is always one of the most fun and engaging shows of the year for its titular matches, which will see 30 men and 30 women battling for a chance to win gold at The Show of Shows.

With three world titles on the line as well, this pay-per-view will do the heaviest lifting to shape The Road to WrestleMania, making it a must-see show.

The clock is ticking for the start of the event and the countdown of the entrants, so let's run down one last round of picks for who will win at this year's Royal Rumble.