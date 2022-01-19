Latest Player of the Year Rankings for 2021-22 Men's College Basketball Season

4 of 10

Laurence Kesterson/Associated Press

No. 15: Collin Gillespie, Villanova (Previous Rank: 19)

17.1 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 3.3 APG, 1.3 SPG, 41.0 3P%

Justin Moore has been Villanova's brightest star over the past two weeks, but Gillespie is still the veteran leader who keeps the engine on this freight train running. He's averaging 19.6 points and shooting 44.7 percent from three-point range in five January games, all wins. And considering Villanova plays at a slower pace than just about every other team in the nation not named Virginia, those nearly 20 points per game feel more like 25 or 30. The longer Villanova imposes its will upon the rest of the Big East, the better Gillespie's NPOY odds become.

No. 14: James Akinjo, Baylor (Previous Rank: 6)

13.9 PPG, 5.7 APG, 2.6 RPG, 2.1 SPG

Akinjo had been Mr. Clutch for Baylor, scoring at least 15 points and doling out at least three assists in each of the games against Michigan State, Villanova, Oregon, Iowa State, Oklahoma, TCU and Texas Tech. But he was an absolute ghost in Saturday's loss to Oklahoma State, finishing with three points (on eight shots) with no dimes. In fairness, he did suffer a tailbone injury in the previous loss to Texas Tech and perhaps shouldn't have even tried to play against the Cowboys. (He didn't play Tuesday against West Virginia.) That was an albatross on his season averages, though, and in a loss that brought Baylor back to the pack a bit.

No. 13: Jaden Ivey, Purdue (Previous Rank: 7)

16.4 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 3.1 APG, 1.3 SPG

Though Purdue has won three straight, it hasn't been a great two weeks for Ivey. He had 12 points, seven rebounds and one assist in the close call against Penn State, and then had exactly the same line at the end of regulation in Monday's game against Illinois. He's still in the running for NPOY, but his 7'4" teammate is clearly the better candidate.

No. 12: Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona (Previous Rank: 12)

18.0 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 2.2 APG

Mathurin didn't do much this past week in home victories over Colorado and Utah, going for a combined 24 points, nine rebounds and six assists. But while Arizona comfortably won both of those games, losses by Baylor, UCLA and USC helped bolster Arizona's case as one of the best teams in the country—a key element of this whole NPOY debate. Circle Jan. 25 on your calendars, as that's when Arizona's previously postponed game against UCLA will be made up. That'll be a gigantic opportunity for Mathurin to shine.

No. 11: Jabari Smith, Auburn (Previous Rank: 14)

16.1 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 2.0 APG, 1.5 SPG, 1.0 BPG

Smith picked a mighty fine time to have his best performance of the year, going for 25 points (on 14 field-goal attempts) with seven rebounds, four blocks and two steals in a road win over Alabama last Tuesday. That was one of Auburn's first chances to prove it belongs in the conversation for best team in the country, and its (presumed) one-and-done superstar made sure it didn't squander the opportunity. Auburn vs. Kentucky this Saturday should be awesome and is a big chance for Smith to vault into the top five.