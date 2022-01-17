B/R's College Football Weekly Awards: 2021 Season

0 of 8

Jeff Dean/Associated Press

The 2021 college football season has donned its graduation gown and cap, adjusted its tassel and is ready for a final moment in the spotlight.

Sure, this is mostly like a kindergarten ceremony. Congrats and everything, even though we'll see you again next year. Nevertheless! The closing round of Weekly Awards is cause for celebration.

Along with a definitive crowning of champion Georgia, we're cruising through the Football Bowl Subdivision and remembering some of the best stories and oddities of the year.

And, finally, we have what the college football world has been begging to see: the 2021 transitive national champion.