Breaking Down the Super Bowl Odds of Every Remaining Team in 2022

Joshua Bessex/Associated Press

Anyone who wanted to see total chaos in the opening round of the playoffs probably feels some disappointment. Only one road team advanced past "Super" Wild Card Weekend, and the seventh seeds lost in blowout fashion.

Bettors might've lost money on the underdogs in the last round, but they can narrow the focus of their Super Bowl picks and take advantage of odds with great value.

One of the top seeds isn't garnering much respect with the sixth-best odds to win the title. If you want to place a wager on a good team that will welcome back arguably its best player for the postseason, a No. 1 seed in the bracket may be the best choice.

A team in the AFC lacks playoff experience and probably needs another year to mature into a true title contender, but the club's quarterback had an impressive postseason debut Saturday. Take a look at an intriguing sleeper option that could shock many people in the next few weeks.

Using DraftKings, we've listed the Super Bowl odds for the remaining eight playoff teams, ordered from best to worst, and broke down the rosters and postseason outlook for each squad.