Breaking Down the Super Bowl Odds of Every Remaining Team in 2022

Breaking Down the Super Bowl Odds of Every Remaining Team in 2022January 18, 2022
Anyone who wanted to see total chaos in the opening round of the playoffs probably feels some disappointment. Only one road team advanced past "Super" Wild Card Weekend, and the seventh seeds lost in blowout fashion.
Bettors might've lost money on the underdogs in the last round, but they can narrow the focus of their Super Bowl picks and take advantage of odds with great value.
One of the top seeds isn't garnering much respect with the sixth-best odds to win the title. If you want to place a wager on a good team that will welcome back arguably its best player for the postseason, a No. 1 seed in the bracket may be the best choice.
A team in the AFC lacks playoff experience and probably needs another year to mature into a true title contender, but the club's quarterback had an impressive postseason debut Saturday. Take a look at an intriguing sleeper option that could shock many people in the next few weeks.
Using DraftKings, we've listed the Super Bowl odds for the remaining eight playoff teams, ordered from best to worst, and broke down the rosters and postseason outlook for each squad.
Green Bay Packers
Odds: +350
Bettors should favor the Green Bay Packers to win Super Bowl 56 for multiple reasons.
In Week 17, the Packers wrapped up home-field advantage in the NFC with their 13th victory, which allowed them to pull starters early in the season finale. Still, they've won five of their last six games.
Green Bay's offense features an MVP candidate in quarterback Aaron Rodgers (37 touchdowns and four interceptions) along with wideout Davante Adams, who caught 123 passes for 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns this year.
Even more encouraging, Green Bay's offensive line will be close to full strength.
Two-time All-Pro tackle David Bakhtiari is back in action after multiple surgeries on his knee (torn ACL). He made his 2021 campaign debut in Week 18 against the Detroit Lions.
Center Josh Myers (knee) also returned for the regular-season finale after missing 11 games, while Right tackle Billy Turner (knee) may also rejoin the team.
On top of that, Rodgers might have wide receiver Randall Cobb (core-muscle surgery) back in the fold as well.
In the postseason, Green Bay's defense will probably tighten up with the return of cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder) and pass-rusher Za'Darius Smith (back). Whitney Mercilus (biceps) would provide depth on the edge.
Last week, Rodgers practiced on Wednesday, the first time he had participated in a Wednesday practice in two months. With Green Bay getting healthy at the right time, Rodgers' quest for his second ring looks as good as ever.
With that said, the quarterback is 0-3 in the postseason against his next opponent, the San Francisco 49ers.
Kansas City Chiefs
Odds: +380
The Kansas City Chiefs needed a quarter to settle down, but once they did, the offense opened the floodgates, scoring touchdowns on six consecutive drives against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Chiefs defense didn't allow a score until late in the third quarter.
Since November, the Chiefs have played complementary football with solid play on both sides of the ball. With a top-five scoring offense and top-10 scoring defense, they field a balanced squad that's capable of winning scoring shootouts and slugfests in which points come at a premium.
The Chiefs may have to produce another offensive masterpiece with the Buffalo Bills next up on the schedule, but their defense must show up against a squad that just scored 47 points.
In a contest between the two highest-scoring teams from "Super" Wild Card Weekend, the winner may need a couple of crucial defensive stops late in the game.
If Clyde Edwards-Helaire returns to action from a shoulder injury, Kansas City could field a solid duo in the backfield with him and Jerick McKinnon, who logged 18 touches for 142 yards and a touchdown against the Steelers.
Even if he can't, a healthier Darrel Williams can help pick up the slack.
Between a solid ground attack and the short passing game, the Chiefs can dominate the time of possession and keep prolific scoring attacks on the sideline. Yet, they feel a bit overvalued because of their sloppy offensive stretches this season.
Buffalo Bills
Odds: +500
Perhaps the Buffalo Bills still felt a little embarrassment from a 14-10 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 13 because they absolutely thumped their division rival 47-17 on Sunday night.
Josh Allen carved up the Patriots' second-ranked pass defense with one of the best playoff passing performances in recent memory, completing 21 of 25 attempts for 308 yards and five touchdowns.
The Bills reached paydirt on seven of their nine drives with only the whistle for halftime and a victory formation stopping them on the other two possessions.
Buffalo had some underwhelming outings during the regular season, losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9 and turning the ball over three times in a sloppy 29-15 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17 while jockeying for playoff seeding.
However, the Bills reignited their Super Bowl buzz with an offensive onslaught against a top-notch defense. Allen put his best on display, and Buffalo's offense looked unstoppable.
Going into the divisional round, the Bills should feel confident about their road matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. They beat them 38-20 at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 5.
With that said, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has limited his mistakes over the past four weeks, throwing for 12 touchdowns and one interception in that stretch. He'll test the Bills' No. 1-ranked scoring defense more than rookie signal-caller Mac Jones did in the Wild Card Game.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Odds: +550
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers put together a dominant performance in a 31-15 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Wild Card Round. The reigning champions led 31-0 going into the fourth quarter.
The Eagles defense sacked quarterback Tom Brady four times, but he remained steady in the pocket, completing 29 of 37 pass attempts for 271 yards and two touchdowns.
Mike Evans had a standout showing, logging nine receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown. The three-time Pro Bowler will have to lead the Buccaneers' wide receiver corps with Chris Godwin (torn ACL) out for the remainder of the season and Antonio Brown no longer on the team.
In addition to the losses at wideout, the Buccaneers have a few banged-up players in running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring), right tackle Tristan Wirfs (ankle) and center Ryan Jensen (ankle).
Tampa Bay's offense may not look as explosive compared to its regular-season group that featured Godwin and Brown, but the defense turned up its intensity for the playoffs, recording three takeaways and nearly shutting out the Eagles. Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles likely heightened his buzz in the head-coaching candidate pool.
The Buccaneers won't consistently beat teams with a high-scoring output. Defensive backs will slide coverage over to Evans and tight end Rob Gronkowski, which may force Brady to rely on less prominent receiving options.
However, Tampa Bay's defense may be the key to its postseason run if this club makes it back to the Super Bowl. If cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting can battle through a hamstring injury, he would provide a boost in the secondary.
In the divisional round, the Buccaneers will host the Los Angeles Rams, who beat them 34-24 at SoFi Stadium in Week 3.
Los Angeles Rams
Odds: +750
The Los Angeles Rams controlled their wild-card matchup with the Arizona Cardinals from the opening kickoff to the final whistle, knocking out their division rival 34-11.
Beyond the final score, the Rams should feel good about specific performances from players who could help push them over the top.
Edge-rusher Von Miller, whom the Rams acquired before the trade deadline, had a strong showing, logging six tackles, three for loss, and a sack.
In November, wideout Odell Beckham Jr. signed with the team after the Cleveland Browns waived him. The three-time Pro Bowler hauled in four passes for 54 yards and a touchdown and even threw a 40-yard bomb on a trick play.
Running back Cam Akers made his 2021 campaign debut against the San Francisco 49ers last week, but he only recorded five rush attempts for three yards. The second-year running back played in midseason form on Monday, racking up 95 scrimmage yards (55 rushing and 40 receiving).
Most importantly for the Rams, quarterback Matthew Stafford didn't turn the ball over against the Cardinals. He threw eight interceptions through the final four weeks of the regular season.
With an efficient offense that features multiple playmakers and a solid defense, Los Angeles looks like a serious Super Bowl contender moving forward.
The Rams defense rattled Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray in his playoff debut, logging two interceptions and two sacks. Now, the unit has a few stars aligned in Miller, defensive tackle Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
The Rams field a complete team that can reach Super Bowl 56 if Stafford avoids unnecessary turnovers.
Tennessee Titans
Odds: +850
The Tennessee Titans hope to see one particular player back on the field after their bye week.
Back in November, running back Derrick Henry underwent foot surgery. The Titans designated him for return from injured reserve, but they didn't activate him for their Week 18 outing with the Houston Texans.
On a positive note, Henry practiced with the team two weeks ago, and he's on track to suit up against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Though the Titans went 6-3 without Henry, his return would give the club a significant playoff boost. For some perspective of his importance, he accounted for about 39 percent of Tennessee's rushing yards and finished the season with a team-leading 10 touchdowns in just eight appearances.
With Henry in the backfield, the Titans would regain their physical offensive identity, which means less pressure on quarterback Ryan Tannehill and a shaky 24th-ranked passing attack.
If opposing teams have to add another defender in the box, wide receivers A.J. Brown and Julio Jones may have more space to rack up yards after the catch downfield.
Tennesse's sixth-ranked scoring defense will keep the score close if the offense stalls in stretches. While the Titans give up a lot of yards through the air (ranked 25th), their pass rush makes quarterbacks uncomfortable in the pocket.
Tennessee ranks ninth in quarterback pressures (169). Harold Landry, Denico Autry and Jeffery Simmons have recorded 29.5 sacks combined.
Any team on the field with the Titans should expect a physical battle on both sides of the ball. The Bengals will find that out Saturday.
San Francisco 49ers
Odds: +1000
The San Francisco 49ers jumped out to a 13-0 lead on the Dallas Cowboys, which gave them enough cushion to withstand a late comeback.
The Cowboys scored 10 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, but the clock ran out on them after quarterback Dak Prescott scrambled to the 49ers' 24-yard line. San Francisco narrowly escaped AT&T Stadium with a 23-17 victory and can look ahead to a matchup with the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
As expected, the 49ers ran the ball effectively, racking up 169 rushing yards. Running back Elijah Mitchell (96 yards) and wide receiver Deebo Samuel (72 yards) handled the majority load, and both scored touchdowns.
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo missed some throws, but he made enough completions to keep drives alive. As a passer, he moved the chains for 10 first downs.
Defensively, the 49ers remained true to form, too. Despite losing defensive end Nick Bosa (concussion) and linebacker Fred Warner (ankle), San Francisco allowed just 4.4 yards per play, a yard fewer than their offensive pace (5.4 yards per play).
The unit recorded five sacks and an interception and limited what had been the highest-scoring offense in the league.
While bettors should keep an eye on the injury report for Bosa and Warner, the 49ers' physical playing style could slow down any opponent. They just limited the league's top-scoring offense to its lowest scoring total since Week 9 (nine points).
Bettors might cash in with a massive payday if the 49ers defense holds up through the playoffs.
Cincinnati Bengals
Odds: +1400
Even with the controversy around one of quarterback Joe Burrow's touchdown passes, we can clearly see he's the real deal. In his first postseason appearance, the second-year signal-caller didn't look overwhelmed in a big moment.
Burrow went 24-of-34 passing for 244 yards and two touchdowns against the Las Vegas Raiders in a 26-19 win, leading the Cincinnati Bengals to their first playoff victory in 31 years.
Typically, the quarterback's demeanor permeates through the locker room. If that's the case in Cincinnati, the Bengals already have a laser focus on the Tennessee Titans.
"We expected this. ... We took care of business. On to the next round," Burrow said.
Burrow hooked up with wideout Ja'Marr Chase on nine completions for 116 yards. With that effective passing connection, the Bengals will test Tennessee's 25th-ranked pass defense.
If the Titans struggle to generate consistent pocket pressure on the quarterback who took the most sacks this season, they're in for a long day.
Cincinnati's defense has a difficult task as well, though. With 2020 rushing champion Derrick Henry set to return following foot surgery, the Bengals have to limit his impact with a banged-up front line.
During their wild-card matchup with the Raiders, the Bengals lost defensive end Trey Hendrickson (concussion) and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (foot), the latter of whom the team placed on injured reserve Monday.
The Bengals have some Super Bowl sleeper appeal with their high-powered offense, but they'll need all hands on deck against Henry in the divisional round.
Maurice Moton covers the NFL for Bleacher Report. You can follow him on Twitter @MoeMoton.
