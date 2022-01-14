WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 14

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

The imminence of the Royal Rumble resulted in a blockbuster episode of SmackDown Friday night that saw a face-to-face between former Shield teammates Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns before their clash for the Universal Championship at the January 29 pay-per-view.

It was hardly the only notable occurrence on the Fox broadcast as Hall of Famer and 2022 Rumble entrant Lita returned to the blue brand for the first time in almost two decades.

Who awaited the high-flying trailblazer, ready to ruin her homecoming and why was it Charlotte Flair?

Find out now with this recap of Friday's explosive episode.