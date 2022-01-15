UFC on ESPN 32: Kattar vs. Chikadze Odds, Schedule, Predictions

0 of 4

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

After nearly a month off the UFC will set up the Octagon once again at the Apex Facility in Las Vegas for a card headlined by Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze.

The main event pits the rising Chikadze against a veteran contender in the division in Kattar. Chikadze has made a name for himself with a perfect 7-0 run in the UFC since joining in 2019 but Kattar has proven to be a tough out in the division.

It's a classic prospect vs. veteran matchup and Kattar isn't going to just let Chikadze easily make a name for himself with a win.

In the co-main event, we get a fun heavyweight matchup between two heavyweight looking to establish some momentum in Jake Collier and Chase Sherman.

Here's a look at the whole card and a preview of the biggest fights.