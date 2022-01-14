Buying or Selling the Latest NFL Rumors Heading into the 2021-22 Postseason

9 of 9

Don Wright/Associated Press

The 2021 season was not kind to Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. He suffered a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder in Week 2 and was never the same after that. He finished the year with career lows in yards (3,010) and touchdowns (17), while posting a passer rating of only 83.1.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Mayfield also had issues with head coach Kevin Stefanski.

"Mayfield's issues with Stefanski bubbled below the surface most of the season, with Mayfield feeling like Stefanski's play-calling didn't always put him in position to succeed or play to his strengths, sources told Cleveland.com," Cabot wrote.

Yet, the Browns plan to stick with Mayfield for the final year of his rookie contract, according to Rapoport and Pelissero, who reported, "Sources say all sides will continue to work on the relationships moving forward."

I'm not buying this at full face value. The Browns will try to make it work with Mayfield. He's arguably the best quarterback they've had as an expansion team, and general manager Andrew Berry, who did not hold the role when Mayfield was drafted, was quick to publicly support the quarterback after the season.

However, it would be a shock if the Browns don't weigh other options in the offseason and in camp. That could mean drafting a quarterback, allowing backup Case Keenum to compete for the starting job or signing a veteran like Jameis Winston or Andy Dalton.

The Browns have a playoff-caliber roster now, but their window won't remain open forever. They must have a Plan B in place, if for no other reason than Mayfield's upcoming recovery. Cleveland—and the job security of its front-office personnel—cannot afford to gamble a year of the playoff window on the hope that Mayfield returns to his 2020 form.

Mayfield is scheduled to undergo shoulder surgery on January 19.