Celtics' Biggest Needs at 2022 NBA Trade Deadline

1 of 3

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Boston's fifth-ranked defense is ready for any postseason test, but its 24th-ranked offense threatens to deny this team a spot at the playoff table.

Again, things shouldn't be this bad with Tatum and Brown on the roster. Both are pumping in better than 24 points per night, making each a top-20 scorer and collectively being just one of three teammate pairings in that range.

They aren't just a two-man show either, since there are four other double-digit scorers in the rotation—five if you round up the 9.9 supplied by Robert Williams III.

The problem is there's too much "your turn, my turn" with this offense. There isn't enough coalescing and making this group stronger together than it would be apart.

A full-fledged floor general could do the trick. Marcus Smart doesn't pose enough of a threat as a ball-handler or shooter, while Dennis Schroder isn't the most willing passer.

A player who can ditch defenders off the dribble and looks to involve teammates before dialing his own number might be the piece that gets this offense out of the mud.