3 Biggest Matchups for 49ers in Wild Card Game vs. Cowboys

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys come into their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers with some serious demons to exorcise.

Dak Prescott has shown a lot of talent since coming into the league in 2016, and the Cowboys as an organization have had some good rosters. But none of it has created meaningful success in the playoffs.

Prescott has started just three playoff games in his career with one win to show for it, but this isn't all on him. Games are won by teams, not individual players.

However, it's an inescapable truth that signal-callers and teams are judged by what they do in the postseason. With their best record since 2016, this is a huge postseason for both the 28-year-old and the franchise.

The wild-card game against the 49ers won't just be decided by the quarterback, though. There are matchups all over the field that will play a massive role.

Here's a look at the three biggest ones.