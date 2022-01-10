Giants Rumors: Bills' Joe Schoen, Chiefs' Ryan Poles Among GM Interview Targets

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

The New York Giants are casting a wide net as they seek to replace former general manager Dave Gettleman, who retired Sunday.

According to multiple reports, the Giants have requested interviews with Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen, Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles, and Tennessee Titans vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden and director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort.

"This will be a comprehensive search for our next general manager," Giants co-owner John Mara said in a statement Monday. "We are looking for a person who demonstrates exceptional leadership and communication abilities, somebody who will oversee all aspects of our football operations, including player personnel, college scouting and coaching."

Gettleman's four-year tenure with the Giants as senior vice president and general manager was disastrous. The team went just 19-46 under his watch, with four straight years of 10 or more losses. The Giants have now had five straight losing seasons.

The Giants have had just four general managers since 1979. In that time, the organization has gone to the postseason 16 times, won four Super Bowls and didn't have more than three straight seasons with a losing record until Gettleman.

It's fair to argue that the Gettleman tenure was one of the worst periods in the history of the franchise.

"It is an understatement to say John and I are disappointed by the lack of success we have had on the field," team co-owner Steve Tisch said in a statement of his own. "We are united in our commitment to find a general manager who will provide the direction necessary for us to achieve the on-field performance and results we all expect."

One major decision to be made is the future of head coach Joe Judge, who has gone just 10-23 in his two seasons, though for the time being he's still with the team:

Trying to land a new general manager without giving him the ability to choose his own head coach might be a tough sell. The Giants have a pretty major decision on their hands when it comes to Judge.