Best and Worst Landing Spots for 2022 NFL Draft's Top Quarterback Prospects

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The situation in which prospects are placed often dictates whether they are a success or failure at the NFL level.



Talent only goes so far. A new coaching staff, surrounding cast and system have a dramatic effect on a young player's development. This past year's rookie supporting cast showed just how important these things are in regards to a quarterback's development.

Trevor Lawrence was the most touted quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck. The Clemson product has every tool a team could ever want, hence why he became the No. 1 overall pick. But his rookie season was a disappointment because he landed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, where one of the league's worst supporting casts and turmoil within the coaching staff basically ruined the 22-year-old's first season.

Conversely, Mac Jones heard his name called fifth in the 2021 quarterback class. Jones emerged as the best rookie signal-caller because he fell to the New England Patriots, who feature one of the league's best coaching staffs and a system perfectly suited to the quarterback's skill set.

With this in mind, the current quarterback class is already considered weak by typical standards with no surefire top-10 prospect, which makes the situations in which they land even more important to maximize each prospect's capabilities.

Entering the offseason, six franchises—the Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Football Team and possibly the Houston Texans—will be actively searching for a new starting quarterback. Just because openings exist within these squads doesn't mean they're all good landing spots for the top six quarterbacks counted among Bleacher Report's Top 100 prospects.