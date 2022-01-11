Matching Top NFL Head Coaching Candidates with New Job Openings

0 of 6

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The latest edition of Black Monday came and went, leaving five (maybe six) NFL teams looking for their next head coaches.

For the most part, there were few surprises. The Chicago Bears finally said goodbye to Matt Nagy. Mike Zimmer got his walking papers in Minnesota, and the Denver Broncos opted to go on without Vic Fangio.

Then the Miami Dolphins dropped the bombshell that they were firing Brian Flores.

The Jacksonville Jaguars fired their coach before it was cool. Urban Meyer got the boot in December.

The Las Vegas Raiders could be a little late to the party. They'll have a decision to make regarding interim head coach Rich Bisaccia. The team made the playoffs in Week 18, so that decision is postponed.

Regardless, at least five teams will be going in a new direction. Given what we know about each of their searches, their rosters and the state of the organization, here's a top candidate for each job.

*Teams are listed alphabetically.