BS Meter on Latest NBA Trade Buzz 1 Month Before 2022 Deadline

1 of 5

Jason Miller/Getty Images

While we all thought Anthony Davis was the best center for a Lakers team who only possessed Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan as its other options, it's actually been 37-year-old-he-was-a-full-time-point-guard-just-two-years-ago LeBron James at the 5 that's been the most successful thus far.

The Lakers are 5-1 with James as the starting center with Russell Westbrook and a trio of shooters around him.

Still, this doesn't seem sustainable throughout the season, especially with James averaging 36.8 minutes per night, his most since signing in L.A.

One solution? A potential trade for Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, who Shams Charania of The Athletic notes the Lakers are interested in. He also lists the Charlotte Hornets, New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks as potential suitors.

Turner is a good enough floor-spacer to fit in offensively next to James and Westbrook, and he's one of the better rim protectors in the league. It's easy to see the Lakers slowing down the pace in a playoff series and letting Turner and Anthony Davis bully teams defensively.

Wanting Turner is one thing. Having the assets to trade for him is quite another.

Talen Horton-Tucker would have to be included in the deal, and the Lakers would also need to include either Kendrick Nunn or two players on a minimum deal to make the money work. Without a first-round pick to trade until 2027, Los Angeles could only sprinkle in a few future second-rounders and hope the Pacers bite.

Unfortunately, all the other teams interested in Turner all have more draft picks to offer and far more salary-matching options. There's just no way the Lakers can come away with the best offer.

Let's hope James at center keeps working.

BS Meter: No BS that the Lakers are interested in Turner, BS that they can actually trade for him.