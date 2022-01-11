Every MLB Team's Best Free-Agent Signing of the 2000s

0 of 6

Boston Globe/Getty Images

As the MLB lockout rolls on, we continue our stroll down memory lane with a look back at the best free-agent signings for each team during the 2000s.

The decade brought a new boom in spending, highlighted by Alex Rodriguez inking a record-breaking 10-year, $252 million deal with the Texas Rangers.

That's not to say there weren't still bargains to be found after the top tier of free-agency talent, and the following is a good mix of megadeals that worked out and more under-the-radar signings that exceeded expectations.

There were no strict parameters for inclusion, though we did try to avoid including one-year deals whenever possible. That said, some teams simply were not active enough for there to be any impactful multiyear contracts, and in those cases a one-year deal wound up being the pick.

Off we go!