Ranking Max Scherzer and MLB's 10 Most Successful Free-Agent Signings Ever

Evan Vucci/Associated Press

In the final season of a seven-year, $210 million contract, Max Scherzer has already earned a place among the greatest free-agent signings in MLB history.

But where does he rank?

That's the question we set out to answer, combing through free-agent signings dating back to the start of free agency as we know it in 1976.

A few quick notes on which contracts were considered for spots in the rankings before we get started:

No contract extensions: Contract extensions and players who re-signed with their teams in free agency were not considered for inclusion. Those are not true free-agency deals in the sense of players changing teams.

No one-year deals: Signing someone to a one-year contract is a no-risk move for a front office. That makes it difficult to compare them to players who sign multiyear deals, so no one-year pacts were eligible.

The individual's production over the life of their contract was an important factor in determining where they landed in the rankings, but so was postseason success. The goal when spending big money on a free agent is to have them lead the team to a World Series, and the success or failure in achieving that goal has to be taken into account as well.

Make sense?

Off we go.