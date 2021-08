Ranking Max Scherzer and MLB's 10 Most Successful Free-Agent Signings Ever

2 of 11

Date: Dec. 15, 2014

Contract: Six years, $155 million

This is the move that set the wheels in motion for the Chicago Cubs' 2016 World Series title.

Jon Lester was on the cover of Sports Illustrated shortly after picking the Cubs over several other suitors during the 2014 winter meetings, and the article teaser perfectly framed the importance of the signing: "The Lester Factor: On Oct. 30, Vegas had the Cubs at 50 to 1 to win the 2015 World Series. After signing the big lefty, Chicago is sitting at 12 to 1."

After a forgettable first season with the North Siders, Lester delivered on expectations the following year by posting a 2.44 ERA in 202.2 innings to finish second in National League Cy Young Award voting. He was even better in October, making five starts and pitching three innings of relief in Game 7 of the Fall Classic, logging a 2.02 ERA and 0.93 WHIP in 35.2 innings to lead the Cubs to the long-awaited championship.

His production dropped off over the final two years of the contract, but he still finished 77-44 with a 3.64 ERA and 115 ERA+ in 1,002.2 innings. He was an All-Star in 2016 and 2018, and he had a 2.44 ERA in 70 postseason innings with the Cubs.

Beyond the on-field numbers, the Lester signing marked the moment the Cubs flipped the page from rebuilding to contending.