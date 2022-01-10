3 Takeaways from Bears' Week 18 Loss

0 of 3

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

A tough 2021 season for the Chicago Bears came to a conclusion on Sunday afternoon, and an offseason that could be filled with change for the franchise is now on the horizon.

The Bears dropped their finale to the Minnesota Vikings, taking a 31-17 loss at U.S. Bank Stadium to finish the season at 6-11. It was their first sub-.500 campaign since they went 5-11 in 2017, which was also John Fox's final year as head coach.

On Sunday, Chicago scored the first 14 points of the game and led by 11 at halftime. However, it couldn't close the game out against its NFC North rivals, as the Vikings used a 21-point fourth quarter to complete a comeback victory.

Here are three takeaways from the Bears' Week 18 loss.