    Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle Sets NFL Single-Season Rookie Record for Receptions

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 9, 2022

    MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: Jaylen Waddle #17 of the Miami Dolphins completes a 7-yard reception for a touchdown over the New England Patriots in the first quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
    Mark Brown/Getty Images

    Miami Dolphins wideout Jaylen Waddle set the rookie reception record Sunday with his 102nd catch of the season during a matchup with the New England Patriots.

    Anquan Boldin previously held the record after registering 101 catches during his rookie season in 2003, to go along with 1,377 yards and eight touchdowns.

                       

