Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle Sets NFL Single-Season Rookie Record for Receptions

Miami Dolphins wideout Jaylen Waddle set the rookie reception record Sunday with his 102nd catch of the season during a matchup with the New England Patriots.

Anquan Boldin previously held the record after registering 101 catches during his rookie season in 2003, to go along with 1,377 yards and eight touchdowns.

