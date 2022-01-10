Blue-Grey All American Bowl Roster 2022: Full Player List, Top Talent Highlights

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Blue-Grey All-American Bowl will once again take place at Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium on Monday, with a new group of high school football players looking to showcase their skills.

The rosters comprise college football prospects who are heading to all different levels of the game. That includes a number of players who have yet to make a decision after the early signing period.

For those players, this is a good opportunity to make a final impression on the coaches who may be deciding what to do with their final scholarship offers.

For those who are signed, this is a fun opportunity to get some quality coaching and generate some excitement for their future fanbases. Both squads have former NFL players on the coaching staff, including Seneca Wallace coaching for the East and Ken Still leading the West side.

The Blue-Grey Bowl organization will also be hosting another game January 31 in Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida. The rosters for Monday's game in Dallas can be found here. The rosters for the North-South game in Tampa Bay can be found here.

Monday's game will be broadcast on Impact Football Network. The January 31 game will be broadcast on ESPN3.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Jameel Gardner, WR, Kent State

One of the most talented skill players who will be showing off in Dallas is 3-star receiver and Kent State commit Jameel Gardner.

The Cass Tech (MI) product checks in at 6'0" and 170 pounds, but what stands out about his game is his ability to go up and get the ball. His highlight reel is littered with plays when he elevates over defensive backs and makes contested catches in traffic. There are also a few examples of him burning the defense with his speed. He'll look to do a little bit of both for the East team in this game.

That has to excite head coach Sean Lewis. The Golden Flash offense was 30th in the nation in scoring this season and their efficient passing game was one of the reasons why.

Gardner is the highest-rated receiver the Golden Flash's recruiting class has and their third-highest rated recruit overall by 247Sports.

Shoka Griffin II, RB, Ball State

Shoka Griffin II rewrote the record book at Muncie Central High School. Now he's set to stay in the city to play his college ball as well.

Griffin doesn't have a star rating from the major scouting services, but Ball State liked what they saw from him enough to extend a scholarship. The running back committed in October.

The 5'9" 220-pounder has no problem running over opponents. His work as a bell-cow back in high school led to seven games with more than 200 yards over his 30 career games.

The Cardinals could use an injection of life into the run game. They averaged under four yards per carry as a team this season. Griffin will try to show that he can help when he's toting the rock for the East team Monday.

Antwuan Jackson Jr., QB, Uncommitted

Among the players who have yet to sign before the All-Star game, Antwuan Jackson Jr. may be the most notable player to keep an eye on. The quarterback is considered a 3-star recruit by 247Sports and remains unaffiliated.

The Douglas County (CO) product is considered to be the No. 22 recruit in his home state. He holds an offer from San Diego, but he went on an unofficial visit to Colorado State in October, so there could be some interest there.

From Jackson's highlights, you can see the agility he brings to the table. At 6'2" and 185 pounds, he has the kind of size that coaches should be looking for in the position.

Jackson is particularly dangerous running the option. He's shifty in the open field and shows good vision as a runner. He will need a big game to showcase what he can do with the ball in his hands and keep up with a talented East roster.