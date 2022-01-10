UFC 270: Previewing Francis Ngannou vs. Cyril Gane and the Rest of the Card

2 of 5

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The heavyweight title will be up for grabs in the UFC 270 main event, as undisputed champion Francis Ngannou (16-3) looks to defend his title against Ciryl Gane (10-0), who became the division's interim champion with a TKO win over Derrick Lewis in August.

The matchup is endlessly fascinating on paper. Ngannou, who assumed the throne with a knockout of Stipe Miocic in March, is probably the hardest puncher in MMA—maybe in all of combat sports. UFC President Dana White famously compared the French-Cameroonian star's power to "getting hit by a Ford Escort going as fast as it can." The science behind that comparison is a bit iffy, but there is no questioning Ngannou's propensity for destruction. Since joining the UFC in 2015, he's picked up knockout wins over Curtis Blaydes (twice), Andrei Arlovski, Alistair Overeem, Cain Velasquez, Junior dos Santos, Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Miocic.

In 2022, Ngannou is seemingly better than ever, having bolstered his ridiculous power with proven takedown defense and adopted a more economical approach to fighting. At this stage, it's going to take a special fighter to beat him.

Enter Gane. The interim champion, who previously competed in muay thai, is unbeaten in MMA. He made his UFC debut just four fights into his pro career and has since rattled off impressive wins over the likes of Tanner Boser, dos Santos, Rozenstruik, Alexander Volkov and Lewis.

Like most heavyweights, Gane possesses plenty of power, but his biggest strengths are his technical striking and his surprising agility and footwork—he moves extremely well for a 250-pound man. He also has a shockingly well-rounded skillset for a fighter so new to MMA. While striking is his bread and butter, neither takedowns nor submissions are unusual for him. In short, he looks like he could have the perfect skill set to beat Ngannou—if he can avoid being decapitated in the first round or two.

Amazingly, that's not all that makes this matchup fascinating. It's given extra zest by the fact that Ngannou and Gane are former training partners—a relationship that has clearly curdled in recent weeks. Ngannou is also in the midst of a heated contract dispute with the UFC. A loss would destroy most of his negotiating power, which adds another layer of intrigue.

It's simply a massive fight with massive stakes from every angle imaginable.