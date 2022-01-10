Realistic NFL Trades That Could Happen in 2022 Offseason

1 of 5

Laurence Kesterson/Associated Press

Eagles Receive: 2023 fourth-round draft pick (from PIT)

Steelers Receive: QB Gardner Minshew

Gardner Minshew has performed well as a spot starter during stops in Jacksonville and Philadelphia, but the 2019 sixth-rounder may be on the move again as teams try to unearth a potential long-term starter this offseason.

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport believes Minshew will be a hot trade target, especially after the 25-year-old's recent performances filling in for Jalen Hurts.

Minshew saw action in Weeks 13 and 18, completing 39 of 58 pass attempts for 428 yards and four touchdowns against one interception.

It's possible that Minshew remains in Pennsylvania even if his time in the City of Brotherly Love comes to an end.

Minshew could head west to Pittsburgh, where he would join a Steelers organization preparing to move on from longtime quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Big Ben has hinted at his plans to retire following the season, opening the door for Minshew to compete for the starting job in 2022.

Pittsburgh doesn't have a viable succession plan in place, as backups Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins have both failed to show they could be a long-term solution under center.

Rapoport reported that "most teams view Minshew as at least a bridge starter with upside," making him a great low-cost pickup.

The Eagles may try to turn a small profit on the sixth-rounder they gave Jacksonville for Minshew in August, but the Steelers don't have much in the way of mid-to-late-round picks this year.

Still, Philadelphia might prefer a future pick based on the sheer amount of draft selections the club holds in 2022. Flipping a 2023 fourth-rounder for Minshew could get this deal done.