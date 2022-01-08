Ravens' Rooting Guide for NFL Playoff Implications of Week 18

0 of 3

Terrance Williams/Associated Press

Heading into the final week of the season the Baltimore Ravens' playoff hopes rely on a very specific path.

A once-promising season is on the ropes. An ankle injury to Lamar Jackson has the team taking a five-game losing streak into the final week of the season. There's still hope, though. The Ravens need a win against the Pittsburgh Steelers and a lot of help elsewhere, but there's a reason to believe.

It doesn't look like Jackson will be playing. The quarterback has not participated in practice to this point.

Tyler Huntley has been a full participant, though. With the Steelers coming off an emotional win over the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football, there's a chance they come into this one a little burned out after a short week.

If the Ravens secure a victory over the Steelers, here's what else they need to have happen in order to make the postseason.